OneSA leader Mmusi Mainane has annouced that he would be launching a new political party on Heritage Day, 24 September

Maimane will announce the name and policies of the party at an event in Naledi, Soweto

The former Democratic Alliance leader will use the new political party to run for office in the 2024 national election

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader and OneSA leader Mmusi Maimane has announced that he will be launching a new political platform on Heritage Day, Saturday, 24 September.

OneSA leader Mmusi Maimane will launch a new political party under which he will run for office in 2024. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Maimane will use the new party to appear on the ballot paper in the 2024 national elections. This will be the first time the OneSA leader will contest for the Presidency since he ran in his capacity as DA leader in 2019.

Maimane announced his plans to run in the 2024 elections in a press statement published on Twitter. The report claimed that the political party would serve as an umbrella body under which the OneSA leader will unearth the best candidates from communities to join him in running for office in the 2024 elections.

According to the Sunday World, Maimane said he would announce the name and policies of the new party at a launch in Naledi, Soweto. Maimane told the publication that he wants to end the African National Congress's deteriorating rule by rebuilding the country and restoring South Africa's ability to enforce service delivery.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The OneSA leader claimed that the 2024 election would be a game changer for South African politics.

Maimane said:

“The ANC is going to go below 50% and the drop is going to be significant. There will be many independents making it to parliament for the first time, and they are going to shake up the room. They will be a large voting block.”

South Africans weigh in on Maimane's plan to run for office

While some South Africans seem excited by Maimanes political aspirations others are sure it will fail.

Here are some comments:

@Thabiso_T_ said:

"I can tell u for free now that this will fail immediately after the elections, I’m sorry for this truth"

@PeterMupondi commented:

"There's one unique thing that I have admired on the approach used by @OneSA_Movement. They are building from the grassroots, picking representatives that live in the communities. No representative will ignore the cries of a community where he/she lives. Good luck OSA!!!"

@Siphiwehenryy added:

"It’s about time!"

OneSA's Mmusi Maimane and EFF's Julius Malema recognised King Musizulu as only King of AmaZulu nation

One South Africa’s Mmusi Maimane and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema showed their support for King Misuzulu KaZwelithini onTwitter.

The two prominent politicians applauded King Misuzulu and recognized him as the only King of the AmaZulu nation. This acknowledgement comes after the Zulu King’s kraal-entering ceremony, also known as Ukungena Esibayeni.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News