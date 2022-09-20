President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to account for some of the recent happenings in the country

Topics such as his trip to the United States of America and the country's loadshedding crisis were highlighted

South Africans weren't too happy with Ramaphosa's remarks in the newsletter and called him out for the statements

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed several key factors that have made an impact on the country in his latest weekly letter. Topics such as his trip to the United States of America and loadshedding were penned by the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed several aspects including in US trip in his newsletter. Image: Pete Marovich-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa said he met with US President Joe Biden to discuss peace and security, climate change and food security in both countries. He said the meeting was to discuss ways to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

The president said an agreement with Biden was made to ensure that more is done to increase business between the two countries, News24 reported. A joint task force on trade and investment was established to provide focus and direction to their efforts.

Ramaphosa also said several US businesses are keen on investing in South Africa. He said the investments would create jobs for citizens while improving relations with other countries.

However, the president said the electricity crisis in the country must be dealt with first. He attributed loadshedding to the breakdown of several power stations at Eskom and the depletion of emergency generation reserves.

Ramaphosa said he held a virtual meeting about loadshedding with ministers and officials and said steps are being taken to reduce the severity of the power cuts. He said resolving the electricity crisis is necessary for the country’s economy.

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa said the government is implementing measures to resolve South Africa’s energy crisis on which the success of recent planned and launched projects valued at R15.3 billion.

South Africans react to the president’s newsletter:

@NhlanhlaZitha03 said:

“You’re getting SA deep into debt which will be paid by taxpayers.”

@makhanip commented:

“Mr President, without adequate power, nothing fruitful will come out. You have been running the state since 2018, no excuses, please. Why can’t you overcome loadshedding?”

@Bongsndima posted:

“But Mr President we voted you in (biggest regret to date), not the world bank or UN can we be prioritized.? This mess we are leaving in has left a bitter taste. But it seems your interest is international recognition. Are you even aware 2024 is coming?”

