Opposition political parties have called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for his lack of leadership over the electricity crisis

Political leaders from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA have spoken out

The various political parties believe that Ramaphosa has failed in his duties to ensure the country has electricity supply

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition political parties have broken their silence on the country’s electricity woes and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lack of leadership surrounding the matter. The criticisms came after Ramaphosa shared that he cut his international trip short to deal with the energy crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is being called out for the energy crisis at Eskom. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Floyd Shivambu said the president previously performed the same “gimmick” but failed to make any noteworthy changes. He said Ramaphosa told the country that loadshedding previously was caused by internal sabotage.

Shivambu said the president would not do anything to end loadshedding. According to TimesLIVE, EFF Member of Parliament Fana Mokoena also called out Ramaphosa, saying he won’t do anything to help the country.

ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba was also among those who lambasted the president for Eskom’s failures. The politician said Ramaphosa served as deputy when Jacob Zuma was president and looting of the state-owned enterprise could be continuing.

Mashaba said the energy crisis is costing businesses and employment in the country and the leaders have no plan to address it. He said SA’s leaders are holding taxpayers at ransom by forcing them to pay for the government’s failures.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen also lent his voice to the growing list of individuals concerned about the energy crisis. He said Ramaphosa’s plan to end loadshedding has yielded no results after two months.

Steenhuisen said that no aspects of the plan were on track, according to SABC News. He added that the most urgent short-term goal was to improve the operational performance of Eskom’s existing fleet of power stations, which has derailed.

Mzansi angered by the constant blackouts:

@Kevin_Ndiwa6 said:

“When I heard that Ramaphosa is coming back to deal with loadshedding, I then asked myself whether he has suddenly turned to be an Electrical Engineer cos this problem needs engineers not politicians.”

@LHoutkop wrote:

“I have a suggestion, can we also fire De Ruyter and Jan together with Mantashe?”

@YourselfLead commented:

“Wow, same old same old lip service. Blah blah blah, vote the cANCer out.”

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Slams Eskom for energy crisis, Mzansi calls for “practical solutions”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has slammed the energy crisis at Eskom and its failure to supply electricity to the country.

She was speaking at a seminar when she addressed concerns about the state-owned power utility. The minister said the government should find experts to assist with the power crisis to fix what is wrong.

She said if a lack of skills is a problem, engineers or maintenance staff should be employed to assist with the problems.

