Minister of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has spoken out about the energy crisis

During a seminar in Durban, she called out the power utility for its excuses, such as blaming the loadshedding on wet coal

Dlamini-Zuma said energy is oxygen to the country’s economy, and therefore it's restoration is a matter of survival

DURBAN - Minister of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has slammed the energy crisis at Eskom and its failure to supply electricity to the country. She was speaking at a seminar when she addressed concerns about the state-owned power utility.

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has slammed Eskom for the energy crisis. Loadshedding: Waldo Swiegers & John Thys

The minister said the government should find experts to assist with the power crisis to fix what is wrong. She said if a lack of skills is a problem, engineers or maintenance staff should be employed to assist with the problems.

Dlamini-Zuma said the minister in charge of energy would be in a better position to identify what is wrong and how to fix the problems, according to TimesLIVE. She called out the power utility for its excuses, such as blaming the loadshedding on wet coal.

The minister said she is glad that President Cyril Ramaphosa is coming back to the country to deal with the energy crisis. She said energy is oxygen to the country’s economy, and therefore it is a matter of survival.

Meanwhile, a conveyor belt that transports coal from the Kriel mine to Eskom caught alight on Monday, 19 September. Seriti Resources told News24 that the affected conveyor belt contributes less than 15% of the coal volumes the mine supplies to the Kriel power station.

The power utility said the blaze would not impact the station as it has been receiving coal from an open pit and by road. Seriti said an investigation into the damage and cause of the fire is being conducted.

Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s remarks:

@Ngwanah2 said:

“Now she realized this all of a sudden, she has been in government for 27 years.”

@FOEsword posted:

“Dlamini has been around for 20+ years. Eskom’s failure is under her watch. Clearly, she takes no responsibility of her track record...failure upon failure.”

@Xolani_airks added:

“The majority of the country knows that. We just need reports on practical solutions.”

