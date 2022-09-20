Patriotic Alliance (PA) Leader Gayton McKenzie believes the government has lost the fight against crime

The Central Karoo district municipality mayor warned that there are "mafias" operation in several sectors in the country

McKenzie said urgent intervention is needed to dismantle the gangs before they destroy South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

WESTERN CAPE - Patriotic Alliance (PA) Leader and Central Karoo district municipality Mayor Gayton McKenzie believes the government has lost the fight against crime.

Patriotic Alliance Leader Gayton Mckenzie has spoken out against gangsterism in the country. Image: Gayton Mckenzie

Source: Facebook

The politician took to Twitter to comment on the country's current state and believes “mafias” have grabbed hold of several economies.

McKenzie warned that South Africans need to rid the country of the gangs that are “dismantling” society.

“Construction mafia, tow truck mafia, cigarette mafia, taxi mafia, gun smuggling mafia, fuel mafia, kidnapping mafia, drug cartels, Eskom, and home affairs mafias. Our government has lost the fight against crime,” said the PA leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He said urgent intervention is needed to dismantle the gangs before they destroy South Africa.

McKenzie’s comments come after TimesLIVE recently exposed cartels in the construction, coal and long-distance transport industries and several other key sectors.

Here’s how SA reacted to the comments:

@petraBa44063690 said:

“South Africa first needs to get rid of the current President then the rest will be sorted by the President of the Patriotic Alliance Gayton Mckenzie 2O24.”

@Muzila8 wrote:

“I realised our government gave up on crime majority of our police are inside criminals’ pockets, some are criminals themselves and others are scared of criminals when criminals started to rob police stations and soldier bases you must know you don’t have a government anymore.”

@mbuku_s added:

“Mr McKenzie, 2024 is way too far, there won’t be any country left. Citizens need to act now before it’s too late.”

EFF’s Julius Malema compares President Cyril Ramaphosa to a gangster, says “he is what we thought Zuma was”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema made more scalding attacks on President Cyril Ramaphosa during the party’s conference on Sunday, 18 September.

The politician used the event to call out Ramaphosa for the Phala Phala scandal. Malema compared the president to the likes of a gangster in reference to the alleged cover-up of the burglary at his farm.

He said the country’s leadership is corrupt and immoral and said the situation had gotten so out of control that people are hiding money in their furniture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News