Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been marred by the transportation that some leaders arrived in for the event

Social media has been abuzz, with many claiming African leaders were cast aside and forced to ride in buses

The controversy began brewing when United States President Joe Biden was seen driving in his private vehicle

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been one of the most talked about events throughout the world. However, the late monarch’s memorial service has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

African leaders arrive on a bus to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Image: Sean Gallup & @AdvoBarryRoux

Kenya’s President William Ruto shared a photo of himself along with other leaders from African countries seated on a bus headed to Buckingham Palace. The controversy began brewing when United States President Joe Biden was seen driving in his private vehicle.

The claims that only African leaders were travelling in the buses quickly emerged on social media, leaving many people angered. Popular social media user, @AdvoBarryRoux, took to Twitter to share his disdain about the claims:

“It’s crazy how African leaders are loaded in one bus but them whites are given a motorcade,” he shared.

Later, videos of leaders from other countries seated on the pool transportation were also shared online.

The incident has raised conflicting views, with many saying there was nothing shady about the bus trip, while others weren’t too pleased, citing racism as the root of the division.

Here’s what social media users had to say:

@geoff_wageni said:

“Very sad seeing others riding on High-end SUVs and African leaders on buses.”

@AbalaKinyuaa commented:

“All world leaders including European leaders rode on buses, not only African leaders. Only Biden had the privilege, and we honestly know why. Imagine if all those leaders went with their own motorcades, how would London look now and also with the crowds? Be realistic bwana.”

@SimbaTeri wrote:

“Listen I would have loved my president not to attend because of this, but politics is played this way sometimes you go to do what you go to do to prevent unnecessary problems and conflicts.”

@MPN_MSHIKA added:

“Serves them right, they like to involve themselves in things that don’t concern them.... Let them ride on a bus like school children.”

