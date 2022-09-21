Three women decided to do the dance in front of your boyfriend’s car challenge and got people sweating

TikTok user @darklightmologadi0 shared the clip showing the three women in front of some lush whips

Some did not believe what they were seeing while others decided this challenge needed to be reassessed

Some proud girlfriends hopped on the dance in front of your boyfriend’s car challenge to show off their men’s lush whips. Some women are hooked!

TikTok user @darklightmologadi0 shared a clip of three women claiming to do the dance in front of your boyfriend’s car challenge. Image: TikTok / @darklightmologadi0

Source: UGC

Social media challenges have people doing all sorts of wired and wonderful things. This new one can create a little jealousy, and even some competition, and people are here for it.

TikTok user @darklightmologadi0 shared a clip showing three women doing the dance in front of your boyfriend’s car challenge, claiming they are “cuffed.”

“Girls are cuffed ”

Fellow ladies claim these girls have upped the competition with those whips

An Audi and two fire BMWs… these women were not playing. The comment section was quickly filled with ladies claiming there is no longer a point of them even trying the challenge lol, while others thought it would be better for females to show their own cars. A few peeps did not even believe these cars belong to their baes.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@_di_kiarie said:

“The presssssurreeeee is getting worser….”

@Her said:

“Next Challenge: Dance in front of your car. ”

@chantel said:

“The pressure is getting worse ”

@RealBadRobot said:

“Are you sure the first one is not somebody's grandfather's car? ”

@smosh❤⛽ said:

“Me waiting for my mom to see this so dad can explain what is that girl doing in front of his car”

@Dhabz said:

“Why are y’all boyfriends cars in the same parking lot”

Schoolgirl’s ambitious Hamba Wena dance challenge results in epic fail as she falls to the floor: “Eish”

In related news, Briefly News reported that ama2k and their antics can sometimes land them in trouble. This was the case for a school girl who tried to do a daring and ambitious take on the viral Hamba Wena challenge on a desk and epically failed by crashing on the floor.

Many came to the popular SA Vibes page to wonder exactly why the girl wanted to do such a footwork-intensive dance seen in the Facebook post.

The challenge itself has gone insanely viral on TikTok. A quick search of the term "Hamba Wena dance challenge tutorial" results in 28.6 million views worth of videos popping up. A quick scroll of the page will also show you that peeps worldwide love partaking in it.

