Snaps of Ermelo Road in Disrepair Labelled a “Deathtrap” Going Viral Online, People Call on Government to Fix
- The SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page shared snaps of a ruined road in Ermelo and Saffas are not happy
- The snaps show a massive gaping sinkhole on the side of the road, which many have labelled a "deathtrap"
- Peeps were not impressed and went as far as calling it a "deathtrap", calling on Government to do more
A pic of road with a huge sinkhole in it near Ermelo has gone viral with Saffas labelling it a health hazard and calling on the government to improve the country’s ailing road infrastructure. The viral post received 103 comments and 337 shares on Facebook.
The SA Long-distance Truckers shared two pics of a stretch of road with a huge pothole on it with the caption:
“Ermelo.”
Facebook users were angered and shocked by the pics.
Andre van Niekerk said:
“Is this the one Tito Mboweni was referring to?”
Ntombifuthi Namagasela Ndimande reacted:
“R39 ,30 KM from Ermelo towards Lothair.”
Mohlakoana David Mc Nthako added:
“Heses...death trap indeed.”
Thabiso Patrick Magadah reacted:
“What do u call this??”
Ziyanda Ballahntine Gibson added:
“Which Ermelo road is this?”
Ahmed Mido reacted:
“Death trap.”
Dady Dee Dickson Madenga said:
“Second Zimbabwe loading.”
Liz Peters said:
“Zimbabwe !!! The ANC made it their mission to destroy this country... literally nothing left of what they received in 1994...!
Constance Mkhonto reacted:
“Swimming pool.”
Skhumbuzo Fortune Madonsela added:
“Government spikes.”
Bongani Gasa Ka Mabuya said:
"Missing Krugers gold coins will surface soon."
Wayville Winfrey Mnisi added:
"Disaster awaiting to happen."
Majozi Jongi KaGwexa reacted:
"Vote for ANC for deeper potholes."
Residents repair road with own moola, Mzansi praises their efforts
In another story about infrastructure, Briefly News wrote about a group of residents who took it upon themselves to repair a shoddy road in Mzansi and pics of their hard work have gone viral on Twitter.
Entrepreneur Dr Daniel Marven took to Twitter to post before-and-after snaps of the work that community members did on the road.
The snaps show residents taking back their power and fixing their surroundings with their own resources.
@danielmarven captioned the two photographs:
“The better communities do their own roads that won't have potholes.”
