The SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page shared snaps of a ruined road in Ermelo and Saffas are not happy

Snaps of a road with a huge sinkhole have gone viral and Mzansi is upset.

Source: Getty Images

A pic of road with a huge sinkhole in it near Ermelo has gone viral with Saffas labelling it a health hazard and calling on the government to improve the country’s ailing road infrastructure. The viral post received 103 comments and 337 shares on Facebook.

The SA Long-distance Truckers shared two pics of a stretch of road with a huge pothole on it with the caption:

“Ermelo.”

Facebook users were angered and shocked by the pics.

Andre van Niekerk said:

“Is this the one Tito Mboweni was referring to?”

Ntombifuthi Namagasela Ndimande reacted:

“R39 ,30 KM from Ermelo towards Lothair.”

Mohlakoana David Mc Nthako added:

“Heses...death trap indeed.”

Thabiso Patrick Magadah reacted:

“What do u call this??”

Ziyanda Ballahntine Gibson added:

“Which Ermelo road is this?”

Ahmed Mido reacted:

“Death trap.”

Dady Dee Dickson Madenga said:

“Second Zimbabwe loading.”

Liz Peters said:

“Zimbabwe !!! The ANC made it their mission to destroy this country... literally nothing left of what they received in 1994...!

Constance Mkhonto reacted:

“Swimming pool.”

Skhumbuzo Fortune Madonsela added:

“Government spikes.”

Bongani Gasa Ka Mabuya said:

"Missing Krugers gold coins will surface soon."

Wayville Winfrey Mnisi added:

"Disaster awaiting to happen."

Majozi Jongi KaGwexa reacted:

"Vote for ANC for deeper potholes."

