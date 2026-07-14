Minnie Dlamini posted a throwback childhood photo on Instagram, marking 30 years since the picture was taken

Minnie Dlamini revealed she cropped out her late brother from the image, sharing a heartfelt tribute to him

The television presenter credited her mother's university project on Zulu culture for igniting her lifelong love of storytelling

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Minnie Dlamini shared a rare childhood photo from 30 years ago. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

Television presenter Minnie Dlamini has melted hearts across social media after sharing a 30-year-old photograph of herself as a little girl, accompanied by a deeply personal reflection on her childhood, her late brother, and the mother who shaped who she is today. In the Instagram post, shared on 13 July, Dlamini noted that she is only a few months older in the photo than her son is right now, a detail that gave the image extra emotional weight for both herself and her followers. The throwback received over 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans moved by her candid words.

A childhood memory filled with love and loss

Dlamini revealed that she was only a few months older in the photo than her son is today, making the image even more meaningful to her. She also shared a sweet memory from the day the picture was taken, explaining that she had borrowed one of her mother's sheer scarves and wrapped it around her legs while playing dress-up.

Her mother allowed her to wear her clothes whenever she wanted, with one condition — she had to wear whatever outfit her mother chose for church on Sundays.

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The presenter also revealed a heartbreaking detail that could not be seen in the picture. She explained that her late brother had been cropped out of the original photograph. Their mother had taken a few pictures of them together after completing her own photoshoot, and Dlamini acknowledged his absence with a heartfelt tribute.

Mother's project inspired Minnie's storytelling journey

The TV star reflected on family, loss and her love for storytelling. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

The photographs formed part of Dlamini's mother's university assignment, which focused on traditional Zulu attire, its cultural significance and how it represents different stages of life.

Looking back, Dlamini said the experience planted the seeds for the career and passions she would later pursue. She reflected that her love for storytelling, identity and self-expression began long before she ever stood in front of a television camera, as she watched her mother research, document and celebrate their culture.

Fans shower Minnie with love

The touching post resonated with many followers, who filled the comments section with messages of love and admiration.

@lebo_jojo_mokoena joked:

"A girl won't hurt Yazi 😅… I'll babysit 🤷."

@thee.shanephilip_sa wrote:

"Ohhh Zulu princess 😍😍😍."

@nokuthula_si commented:

"My Nanaza 💗🥹 you're doing absolutely amazing & should be proud of yourself! Still can't believe you're a mom🥲🥲."

@its_me_kyra_zeta said:

"Aaahhh man. This one 😍😍."

@missmahle.b gushed:

"You are such a beautiful human being ❤️❤️ 'Bra' 😂."

See the heartfelt Instagram post below:

Dlamini's heartfelt reflection reminded fans that behind the glamour of television is a woman deeply connected to her family, culture and personal journey.

By sharing such a vulnerable piece of her past, she not only honoured her late brother and celebrated her mother's influence, but also gave followers a touching glimpse into the experiences that helped shape the woman she is today.

Minnie honours Felicia Mabuza-Suttle's lasting influence

Recently Briefly News reported that television presenter Minnie Dlamini became emotional after meeting legendary broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, describing the moment as deeply meaningful.

Minnie shared that she had long admired Felicia, praising her for paving the way for many women in South African media. She reflected on the impact Felicia's groundbreaking career had on her own journey, saying the encounter left her inspired and grateful to meet one of the country's broadcasting icons.

Source: Briefly News