Minnie Dlamini and Lebo Jojo Mokoena set pulses racing with their new Instagram posts in July 2026

The pair celebrated Minnie's 36th birthday dinner together, and their pictures had comments flooding in

The viral post, showing Minnie Dlamini wearing designer fashion, quickly made rounds on South African social media

Minnie Dlamini celebrated her birthday dinner in style. Photos: @Minnie Dlamini

Source: Facebook

Minnie Dlamini, who recently celebrated her 36th birthday on a yacht, and Lebo Jojo Mokoena sent the internet into a frenzy after a post showing the two dressed in designer dresses began making the rounds on South African social media.

Minnie Dlamini has long been celebrated as one of South Africa's most glamorous public figures, consistently delivering when it comes to style. Lebo Jojo Mokoena, also beloved in entertainment circles, matched that energy in the viral post.

Two icons, one moment

On 12 July 2026 Minnie Dlamini posted pictures on her Instagram account that showcased her birthday dinner. She captioned the post:

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“My birthday dinner was nothing short of perfect. ♥️ An evening surrounded by my closest friends, celebrating another beautiful year of life exactly the way I wanted. A table filled with all my favourite things 😍 caviar, champagne, and an exquisite six-course tasting menu by Chef Kelly. Every course felt like a love letter to French cuisine, from the foie gras and delicate truffle pasta to the perfectly cooked Wagyu. Absolute perfection.”

She continued,

“The effortlessly elegant tablescape by @nono_events was everything I imagined beautiful, understated, and timeless. And then there was the laughter, the music, the dancing, and the overwhelming love from the women who continue to hold me up and celebrate me so wholeheartedly. I truly couldn’t have asked for a more perfect evening. My heart is so full. Dress: @sihle_the_designer.”

Minnie Dlamini was dressed in a striking crimson red, pleated mini dress designed by Siphosihle "Sihle the Designer" Masango, who is an acclaimed South African couturier and founder of the fashion label Masango by Siphosihle. The structural outfit featured a daring keyhole cutout, voluminous puff sleeves, and dramatic draping, completing a monochromatic look.

Lebo Jojo Mokoena was dressed in an elegant cream-colored satin wrap mini dress. The design featured a plunging V-neckline, long sleeves, and soft asymmetrical draping across the skirt.

Lebo JoJo Mokoena and Minnie Dlamini during Minnie's birthday in July 2026. Photos: @Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Public reactions to Minnie Dlamini's post

The images quickly caught fire online, with fans and South African celebrities like Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, Buhle Samuels, Basetsana Kumalo and Khanyi Mbau Metanoia unable to resist weighing in on the duo's social media posts.

Leddi Radebe complimented the post:

“Just the cutest dinner ever❤️”

Bontle MaAfrika Moloi added her love by writing:

“Belated Happy birthday beautiful ❤️”

Buhle Samuels wrote:

“Gorgeous 😍”

Basetsana Kumalo wished Minnie Dlamini by commenting:

“You only deserve the best honey 💫”

Khosi Twala liked Minnie's red dress and wrote:

“Happy belated🥳 red is certainly your colour 😍”

@sachi_okada also wrote a comment about Minnie's dress:

“Minnie darling, this dress! 🥰❤️ 🌹”

See the viral Instagram post here.

Minnie Dlamini's red dress that she wore on her birthday was designed by Siphosihle "Sihle the Designer" Masango. Photos: @Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini and her failed marriage

Briefly News previously reported that actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini spoke candidly about her life before and after marriage with Nounouche Online.

The star revealed that she had always had a desire to get married; however, her marriage to Quinton Jones did not last long. In the interview, Minnie opened up about how she contemplated getting married, and also questioned the timing.

Source: Briefly News