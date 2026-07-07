Minnie Dlamini made quite the impression with her new birthday photos taken on a luxury yacht in Miami, Florida

The South African media personality often leaves the internet undone with suggestive photos, and her latest left very little to the imagination

As a result, a past video of Minnie Dlamini expressing her disapproval of any type of posing without clothes raised eyebrows

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Minnie Dlamini celebrated her 36th birthday in 2026 on a yacht in Miami, Florida, USA. Photos: @Minnie Dlamini

Source: Facebook

Social media was ablaze following the release of photos by Minnie Dlamini on 7 July 2026. The popular celebrity posted photos of herself in Miami, USA that immediately caught people's attention. Aside from compliments, others added the context of an old video of the iconic presenter's take on posing with little to no clothes.

Minnie Dlamini's birthday photos

People had a lot to say about Minnie's sultry photos that she shared on 7 July 2026. To celebrate her 36th birthday, Minnie uploaded two pictures on Instagram of herself on a yacht and wrote the caption:

"Chapter 36 💎 Officially out of the youth league 🇿🇦 I’m now a certified grown woman 😂 And somehow… I feel younger, hotter, more powerful and more myself than ever."

The caption continued:

"This year, I made one of the wildest decisions of my life. It didn’t make sense to everyone, but it made sense to me. Because one thing I’ve learned in 36 years is this: I will always bet on myself 💚 Every single time. Not because it’s easy. Not because it’s guaranteed. But because I’ve learned that the greatest investment I’ll ever make is in me."

She ended the caption by writing:

"Looking back, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. For every lesson. Every blessing. Every setback that became a setup. Every version of me that refused to quit. I’m so proud of the woman I’ve become… and even more excited about the woman I’m still becoming 🚀 Happy Birthday to me 🥳🥂💎"

Minnie Dlamini on a yacht in Miami celebrating her 36th birthday. Photos: @Minnie Dlamini

Source: Facebook

SA discusses Minnie's risqué photos

Critics, fans and celebrities like Khanyi Mbau Metanoia, Boity Thulo, Zizo Beda and Simphiwe Ngema swarmed her post with comments. This is what they had to say.

Award winning musician Boity Thulo, who attended the Durban July 2026, joined in on the celebration by writing:

"Happy birthday, my gorgeous!"

Zizo Beda, a South African model and TV presenter commented:

"Happy birthday doll. 😘🌸 "

Veteran broadcaster with two decades in TV and radio, Melanie Bala also wished Minnie for her birthday:

"Happy happy birthday Minz! 36 looks amazing on you! 🎈"

South African stage and TV actress best known for her role in the popular soap opera Muvhango, Simphiwe Ngema wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️"

South African actress, musician, and socialite, Khanyi Mbau Metanoia also commented:

"Happy birthday baby sis. Welcome to the grown 'n [redacted] side."

It did not take long for netizens to remember the time Minnie said she would never consider partaking in a photoshoot that requires no clothes.

Instagram user with the handle @pen.from.yesterday pointed out the time Minnie said she was against a 'no-clothes' photoshoot.

"I don't get it. You said you'd never do these kind of photos?🤔"

Minnie Dlamini on a yacht in Miami on 7 July 2026. Photos: @Minnie Dlamini

Source: Facebook

Minnie on "never" taking risqué photos

A post on X (Twitter) by @busiwe_bubu in May 2026 looked back at the moment of a young Minnie saying she would never consider risqué photos. The actress specifically said she would never do photography that includes having her clothes off.

Decades later, for her birthday, she celebrated with a bubble bath-themed photoshoot. The only article of clothing included was a pair of Louis Vuitton heels, tossed to the side.

Minnie Dlamini and her failed marriage

Briefly News previously reported that actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini spoke candidly about her life before and after marriage with Nounouche Online.

The star revealed that she had always had a desire to get married; however, her marriage to Quinton Jones did not last long. In the interview, Minnie opened up about how she contemplated getting married, and also questioned the timing.

Source: Briefly News