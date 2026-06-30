South African media personality Minnie Dlamini has once again found herself at the centre of social media debates, this time concerning her famously curvy physique

A photo of the star in Miami surfaced on social media on 29 June 2026, and netizens immediately began analysing her proportions

The viral post led to a wave of speculation, with some praising her body and others claiming she had a BBL

South African TV personality Minnie Dlamini faces BBL speculations. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images, Minnie Dlamini/Facebook

Source: UGC

The image, which quickly made the rounds on X (Twitter), shows Minnie looking stunning in a form-fitting outfit that perfectly accentuates her hourglass figure.

However, eagle-eyed users zeroed in on specific physical details, with many claiming that the shape of her midsection is the ultimate proof of a BBL and lipo-sculpting.

Public reactions to the viral post

Hundreds of comments flooded the post, with some saying she is naturally beautiful and others questioning her body, including whether she had a BBL.

The divide on the timeline was immediately clear, as loyal fans defended her consistent workout routine and stated that she looks great at the age of 38.

However, many sceptics pointed out alleged surgical tell-tales.

Taking to the reply section, users did not hold back their theories and observations. @Sibu_Zwane tweeted:

"The belly button gave it away! You can always tell a BBL by how the belly button looks stretched out after lipo."

Another user, @Salties_unmasked, added to the speculation:

"I think her ex Dr did her for free."

User, @Thando_R, wrote:

"Minnie has always been thick, but this ratio is definitely giving doctor's work. Ain't no way those are just squats."

On the other hand, defenders quickly chimed in to protect the star. User @QueenNtsiki commented:

"You guys are just miserable and jealous. Minnie has been exercising and eating right for years. Leave her alone."

@DaCaremel complimented Minnie:

"Maar its still nice doo"

Meanwhile, @leramodumane questioned the sudden shift in her proportions:

"We love Minnie, but we have to be honest. The hips just don't match the waistline naturally anymore."

Minnie Dlamini herself has not addressed the circulating rumours, choosing to ignore the noise while leaving the public to continue their endless debates over what is natural and what might be the work of a skilled surgeon.

Minnie is not new to trending online

In May 2026, Minnie made news headlines again after posting raunchy photos of herself on her birthday. In celebration of her special day, Minnie posted thirst trap photos, which show her wearing nothing.

Although she was covered in water, Minnie's bold attempt at showing her sultry side was overshadowed. Social media was unforgiving, but Minnie is not new to this trend of female celebrities embracing their raunchy sides.

Minnie Dlamini does not shy away from celebrating her body. Photos: @Minnie Dlamini

Source: Facebook

Minnie Dlamini moved to tears

In the latest updates, Briefly News reported about the time Minnie Dlamini was moved to tears during a heartwarming surprise meeting with South African talk show royalty, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

Minnie Dlamini recently had a fangirl moment after meeting Felicia. On 20 June 2026, the iconic media personality took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful behind-the-scenes video of a special moment in a reception area.

Source: Briefly News