TV presenter and producer Minnie Dlamini was moved to tears during a heartwarming surprise meeting with South African talk show royalty, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

A viral video showed a visibly emotional Minnie expressing her deep gratitude to the iconic host for paving the way for black broadcasters

In a beautiful moment of sisterhood, Minnie directly credited the 90s television pioneer as the sole inspiration behind her own successful media career

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Minnie Dlamini was moved to tears upon meeting Felicia Mabuza-Suttle. Images: minniedlamini, feliciamabuzasuttle

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini recently had a fan-girl moment after meeting legendary talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

As one of the few black television hosts to dominate the airwaves during the 1990s, the Soweto-born icon remains the ultimate blueprint and a towering inspiration for generation after generation of broadcasters. Recently, local media darling Minnie got to experience that magic firsthand, and the emotional encounter left her completely overwhelmed.

On 20 June 2026, the iconic media personality took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful, behind-the-scenes video of herself and Minnie savouring a special moment together in a reception area.

Sporting the new Bafana Bafana shirt, the sports presenter and producer used the rare opportunity to pour her heart out and tell the veteran broadcaster exactly how much she shaped her childhood dreams.

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In the touching clip, a visibly emotional Minnie can be seen holding onto Felicia, struggling to find the right words to articulate just how deeply the icon's legacy influenced her own path in the entertainment industry.

“I love you so much. I am because you are. I wanted to be a TV presenter because you did it. You walked so that we could run. I am so grateful for you. I don’t have the words. You are everything. You are the blueprint. We are so grateful for you.”

An emotional Minnie Dlamini gave legendary broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle her flowers and praised her for paving the way for her and many others. Images: minniedlamini, feliciamabuzasuttle

Source: Instagram

The heartfelt tribute perfectly captures the respect that defines Mzansi's entertainment space when giants link up. For Minnie, who has carved out a massive name for herself over the past years, standing in front of the woman who broke barriers when it was nearly impossible to do so was clearly a full-circle moment.

Reacting to the heartwarming encounter, Mabuza-Suttle was deeply humbled and took to her own platform to pass the torch to the emotional sports presenter. Sharing the video with her followers, the iconic broadcaster reminded her audience of her lifelong mission in media and offered a powerful word of encouragement to Minnie as she continues her journey in the spotlight.

"Leadership is about paving the way for the next generation. Take the baton, Minnie, and run the race."

Watch the ladies' encounter below.

Social media honours Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

Fans and industry peers have been deeply moved by Minnie's humility and genuine reverence for those who came before her, with many following her lead to give the veteran broadcaster her flowers.

lady_atlee said:

"What I REALLY love about this is how it shows that even when people are on top of your game, they will still fangirl the ones who walked before them. There is truly power in Mam Felicia’s legacy."

noma_nkosi wrote:

"Minnie is speaking for all of us."

_swanky_rsa praised Felicia Mabuza-Suttle:

"I am so grateful myself. I never missed a show. My favourite shows were the Children's Day shows and when Rebecca sang 'From a Distance.' Thank you, @feliciamabuzasuttle."

nninimelamu reacted:

"She did not lie. You are the Queen of Television."

duducsithole posted:

"We’re truly grateful for you, Mama. You’re our real legend, and we appreciate you for opening those doors."

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Source: Briefly News