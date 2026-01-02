As 2025 drew to a close, Minnie Dlamini took a moment to celebrate a year defined by significant professional growth and personal resilience

Despite facing seasons of intense public scrutiny and personal challenges, Minnie’s substantial career wins proved her staying power in an industry that often focused more on her hurdles than her successes

The star highlighted a diverse list of 2025 achievements, including her magazine covers and award wins, reminding followers of her multifaceted role as an actress, host, and entrepreneur

Minnie Dlamini reflected on her achievements in 2025. Images: minniedlamini

Minnie Dlamini’s 2025 was truly a masterclass in rising above. While podcasts focused on her personal life, she was quietly securing some of the biggest accolades of her career.

On 31 December 2025, the media powerhouse shared an impressive and inspiring recap of her 2025 achievements, highlighting her transition from a television it-girl to a respected entrepreneur whose influence now spans across international magazine covers and corporate boardrooms.

"2025 tested me loudly. But let’s be clear: I was still winning."

The star reflected proudly on her achievements, which included a Forbes Woman Africa award for Excellence in Entertainment, interviewing and later hanging out with Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Minnie also landed a major hosting gig for Netflix's AFCON Daily Show, which came as she faced a wave of backlash over her corruption scandal exposed by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Reflecting on 2025, Minnie Dlamini highlighted her major career milestones as proof of her unwavering strength. Image: minniedlamini

She acknowledged that while the world saw her bleeding, she was actually building (and winning), a message to her fans and critics that her value is not determined by public opinion, but by her output and her ability to stand her ground.

"The noise was loud. The work was louder. I didn’t survive 2025. I EXECUTED IT."

By closing off the year with this list, Minnie reclaimed her story. In an era where cancel culture and negative podcasts can drown out a person's work, her recap served as a powerful receipt of her value to the South African entertainment economy.

See Minnie Dlamini's achievements below.

What happened to Minnie Dlamini in 2025?

Minnie Dlamini opened 2025 with a whirlwind relationship with Dr Brian Monaisa, though the high-profile romance ended almost as quickly as it began

Their split served as the catalyst for a massive multi-million-rand defamation lawsuit against Podcast and Chill , sparked by the hosts' controversial and unverified claims regarding the nature of the breakup

, sparked by the hosts' controversial and unverified claims regarding the nature of the breakup By late 2025, the star was thrust back into the spotlight when the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) identified her as a beneficiary of a 2016 National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant that was deemed irregular

Despite her proactive move to settle the debt and regain control of the narrative, Minnie found herself unfairly branded as the "face" of the lottery scandal

Fans and peers admired Minnie Dlamini's wins and praised her resilience. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Minnie Dlamini's achievements

Fans and followers celebrated and praised Minnie Dlamini's ability to keep her head up despite the constant pressures that tested not only her professional reputation but also her emotional fortitude.

Fans admired how she rarely clapped back in anger, choosing instead to let her work speak for her.

ladydkhoza praised Minnie Dlamini:

"You are a superstar. Nothing, I mean nothing, can taint your image. I love you, my daughter."

ndi_media said:

"And you're about to WIN a whole lot more this coming year."

msa_shoes declared:

"Absolutely! You are a born WINNER, always remember that! 2026 is your year too!"

hastings_moeng admired Minnie Dlamini:

"This rings with so much truth. Your strength showed up loudly, even in silence. Had you thrown in the towel, it would’ve been justifiable, but you didn’t. And that alone is something to be deeply proud of."

mumbizulu2 added

"Now, this is how you silence the noise."

Celebrities defend Minnie Dlamini

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to several celebrities coming to Minnie Dlamini's defence amid the SIU scandal.

Stars like Somizi Mhlongo and Amanda du-Pont criticised the organisation for putting Minnie's reputation on the line by making her the face of the saga despite there being other people linked to the case.

