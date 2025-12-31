South African popular Amapiano singer and songwriter Zee Nxumalo has had a great and successful year in 2025

The Mamma hitmaker has broken so many records this year and bagged many accolades

Briefly News has compiled a list of how many times the award-winning singer has dominated the music charts

Zee Nxumalo dominated the 2025 music charts. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Without a doubt, it has been a great and successful year for the rising Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo, as she has bagged many achievements throughout 2025. Briefly News has compiled a list below of the things the singer achieved.

1. Zee Nxumalo is the most-streamed female artist in Mzansi

As it has been a good year for the young singer, in December 2025, Nxumalo made history as the most-streamed female artist in South Africa on Spotify in 2025, surpassing global stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and SZA.

Her manager and co-founder of Punchline Projects, Shingai Darangwa, also spoke about her rise in the entertainment and music industry.

"Zee’s rise has never been accidental. What people are seeing now is the result of an unbelievable work ethic, a deep love for craft, and a hunger that never switches off. She shows up every day with the same intensity, whether she’s in studio, on set, or in a boardroom, and that consistency is what separates generational talent from fleeting success."

2. Zee's hit song Ngisakuthanda surpassed 100M streams

In November 2025, the hitmaker decided to venture into filmmaking after her hit song Ngisakuthanda surpassed 100 million streams across all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs).

The Short Film has amassed over 600,000 views on YouTube. The project marked a bold creative pivot, positioning her as a storyteller and actress capable of translating emotion across the media.

3. Her latest hit song Mamma went viral after it dropped

Earlier this year, the superstar also decided to drop her hit song, Mamma, which quickly went viral shortly after it was released. In August 2025, the singer stunned fans when she asked them for a donation of R250K to make an official music video of the song.

Now, Zee Nxumalo had opened up about how much she earned from the official Mamma music video after investing a quarter of a million Rand into it. Taking to her official X account on Thursday, 31 August 2025, Zee Nxumalo shared that she had recouped the R250,000 she invested in the Mamma official music video, which premiered on her YouTube channel on 22 August.

Zee Nxumalo has been breaking barriers in the music industry. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Zee Nxumalo's Spotify slip-up has fans teasing her

This isn't the first time the successful and rising Amapiano singer Zee Nxumalo has given her fans a behind-the-scenes look into her music.

In a previous report by Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo allegedly made a silly mistake online when she showed off her Spotify numbers.

Zee Nxumalo posted a screenshot of her Spotify profile, seemingly showing off her monthly listeners. The blunder she made attracted mixed reactions, with several netizens mocking her.

Source: Briefly News