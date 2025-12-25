Multichoice made sure that we were set for the whole year with exciting and sizzling TV shows

From the historic drama series Shaka iLembe, to the popular reality TV shows, BBMzansi and Uthando Nes'thembu

Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the shows that have kept us in our seats and that have garnered a lot of viewership in 2025

Sweet Guluva also shared with Briefly News how winning Big Brother Mzansi has changed his life

2025 has been one eventful year, as DSTV released many shows and telenovelas that always kept us glued to our seats in front of the small screen, enjoying every minute while watching their amazing shows. Briefly News has compiled a list of some of these memorable reality TV shows and series.

1. Youngins on Showmax

Mzansi's popular youth drama, an original Showmax series, Youngins, has been one of the most-watched shows on TV since its debut. With three seasons, many netizens have been talking about it on social media, praising its playfulness, fun, and drama.

One of the main cast members, Thabiso Ramotshela, shared with Briefly News how he approached his character as Mahlatsi on the series' latest season.

"I approached this season especially in the search for empathy for Mahlatse — really trying to understand what it means for someone so young to carry such heavy responsibilities," he said.

2. Multi-award-winning historic drama series Shaka iLembe

Well, everyone can agree that the popular historical drama series has been the most enticing and enjoyed show on Mzansi Magic since its first season in 2023. Not forgetting how the award-winning actor Thembinkosi Mthembu delivered a powerhouse run across Shaka iLembe Season two.

The series also scooped itself many awards again this year, leaving viewers very proud.

3. Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition

Another reality TV show that had us hooked has to be the fan-favourite Big Brother Mzansi: Umlilo Edition, every day, which aired in January and February 2025. This show has been on top of the trending list on Twitter (X) everyday since the first episode aired.

Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva shared with Briefly News how winning the show had changed his life in a positive way.

He said:

"This journey opened doors I never imagined, and it’s pushed me to grow while staying true to who I am. Winning was the moment that changed everything - it sparked the momentum and opened the opportunities that have shaped my year. I’m stepping forward grateful, focused, and ready for what’s next."

Big Brother Mzansi S5 captured the country’s imagination with 293 million votes and 302 million mentions on X on the finale that crowned Sweet Guluva as the nation’s newest favourite star.

Zenande speaks on Inimba role after NFTA nod

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zenande Mfenyana showed that she was filled with immense gratitude over the award nomination.

"To God, be all the glory," an excited Zenande said.

Zenande competed against Anele Mdoda, Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya, Kgomotso Christopher, Samkelo Ndlovu, Gail Mabalane, Lerato Mvelase, Connie Ferguson, and Amalia Uys.

