Expanding the Family: A Look at 3 Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2025
- Many celebrities this decided to expand their families, as they welcomed their new babies in 2025
- From the popular Gogo Maweni, to actress Ntando Duma-Rambani, and Bontle Modiselle
- Briefly News has compiled a list of the popular media personalities who gave birth this year in this article
As the year 2025 comes to an end, many of our popular media personalities welcomed new additions to their families during the course of the year, and Briefly News decided to compile a list of some of those celebrities who welcomed babies below.
1. Gogo Maweni's twins
In July 2025, the controversial sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni broke the internet after she and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, excitedly announced on social media that they had welcomed their newborn twin babies, whom they had conceived through IVF.
In a cute Instagram post on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, Maweni and Mgube shared adorable photos and videos taken at the delivery room. However, the Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star revealed that she welcomed her bouncing babies 10 days ago.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
10 days ago, our love as well as our bond got a whole lot stronger," Maweni gushed.
The twins are Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube's first children together as a married couple. Maweni had three other kids from previous relationships; her firstborn son was with an unidentified man. She then shared a child with former The Queen actor Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza, and her third child was with former Mamelodi Sundowns player Siyabonga Zulu.
2. Ntando Duma-Rambani and Una Rams bundle of Joy
In August 2025, Una Rambani, known as Una Rams in music circles, opened up about the joys and challenges of fatherhood after he and actress Ntando Duma quietly welcomed their first child together. The celebrity couple left their fans stunned after they announced they welcomed their first child together.
Una Rams shared a humorous and heartfelt reflection on being a first-time dad.
“The lack of sleep for one, and the fact that babies fart a lot. I did not know they were that gassy, but yeah, it's all been a joy, and to this day, even those stinkers, it can put a smile on your face, you know, at the end of the day, even if it's been rough, she's still the reason I smile," he said.
3. Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's 2nd bambino
In August 2025, South African power couple Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle confirmed the birth of their second child. Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly melted hearts online after giving netizens a glimpse of their baby boy in heartfelt photos.
The couple stunned Mzansi with their unique pregnancy announcement in April 2025. During the course of their pregnancy, the duo played mind games with some of their fans, speculating that Bontle Modiselle had hinted at the baby’s gender in her caption to some of her maternity shoot pictures.
Sho Madjozi announces the birth of her child with adorable photos
Meanwhile, another celebrity recently announced the birth of their child. Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi announced the birth of her child after keeping her pregnancy a secret.
Nested in the last frame of her Instagram post on 15 August, Madjozi shared a picture of herself on a hospital bed, gazing at her newborn with admiration while they held her finger.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za