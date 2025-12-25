Many celebrities this decided to expand their families, as they welcomed their new babies in 2025

From the popular Gogo Maweni, to actress Ntando Duma-Rambani, and Bontle Modiselle

Briefly News has compiled a list of the popular media personalities who gave birth this year in this article

Many celebrities in 2025 welcomed new babies. Image: @dr_maweni, @dumantando

Source: Instagram

As the year 2025 comes to an end, many of our popular media personalities welcomed new additions to their families during the course of the year, and Briefly News decided to compile a list of some of those celebrities who welcomed babies below.

1. Gogo Maweni's twins

In July 2025, the controversial sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni broke the internet after she and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, excitedly announced on social media that they had welcomed their newborn twin babies, whom they had conceived through IVF.

In a cute Instagram post on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, Maweni and Mgube shared adorable photos and videos taken at the delivery room. However, the Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star revealed that she welcomed her bouncing babies 10 days ago.

10 days ago, our love as well as our bond got a whole lot stronger," Maweni gushed.

The twins are Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube's first children together as a married couple. Maweni had three other kids from previous relationships; her firstborn son was with an unidentified man. She then shared a child with former The Queen actor Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza, and her third child was with former Mamelodi Sundowns player Siyabonga Zulu.

2. Ntando Duma-Rambani and Una Rams bundle of Joy

In August 2025, Una Rambani, known as Una Rams in music circles, opened up about the joys and challenges of fatherhood after he and actress Ntando Duma quietly welcomed their first child together. The celebrity couple left their fans stunned after they announced they welcomed their first child together.

Una Rams shared a humorous and heartfelt reflection on being a first-time dad.

“The lack of sleep for one, and the fact that babies fart a lot. I did not know they were that gassy, but yeah, it's all been a joy, and to this day, even those stinkers, it can put a smile on your face, you know, at the end of the day, even if it's been rough, she's still the reason I smile," he said.

3. Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's 2nd bambino

In August 2025, South African power couple Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle confirmed the birth of their second child. Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly melted hearts online after giving netizens a glimpse of their baby boy in heartfelt photos.

The couple stunned Mzansi with their unique pregnancy announcement in April 2025. During the course of their pregnancy, the duo played mind games with some of their fans, speculating that Bontle Modiselle had hinted at the baby’s gender in her caption to some of her maternity shoot pictures.

Sho Madjozi announces the birth of her child with adorable photos

Meanwhile, another celebrity recently announced the birth of their child. Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi announced the birth of her child after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Nested in the last frame of her Instagram post on 15 August, Madjozi shared a picture of herself on a hospital bed, gazing at her newborn with admiration while they held her finger.

