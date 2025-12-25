South African Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo reflected on her healing process since losing her husband, Mampintsha

Three years ago, the former Big Nuz group member lost his life due to an illness, leaving behind his wife and son, Sponge Wodumo

In the message, Babes shared a clip from his funeral service in Durban, in which she addressed his alleged infidelity, a jab at the fresh allegations against the late Gqom and Kwaito star

In remembrance of the late Kwaito maestro Mampintsha, three years after his death, Babes Wodumo expressed her love and admiration for him.

She also took this as an opportunity to address the cheating allegations, which were brought up by a video clip from his alleged side chick, where she discussed the nature of their supposed relationship.

Babes responds to Shimora's cheating allegations

In the heartfelt letter, Babes Wodumo spoke about how hurt she is, saying that when 24 December approaches, the emotions weigh heavily on her. This is when Shimora was hit with a stroke and died on Christmas Eve. She mentioned how she has finally got the strength to speak about him without getting the urge to cry, but sometimes she cannot fight it.

"Today marks three years since you left me, Mampintsha, my husband. Every time this day approaches, the pain comes back. God has been good. I never knew that I would finally gain the courage to speak about you like this, laughing and sharing your memories. Yes, the tears still roll, even now that I am writing this, I am crying, because the pain is just too much," Babes wrote.

She then threw a jab at Boitumelo Patricia, mentioning his old ways of being a 'blesser.'

"Thank you, my husband. To some, you were their blesser, but to me, you were my soulmate. Just like we promised, 'till death do us part, it was like that. Till we meet again, Baba ka Sponge," she ended, adding a hashtag that said 'We all make mistakes.'

In the video, Babes made a joke while eulogising the singer. She jokingly said that every man cheats.

"A man is a man. No man doesn't cheat; every man does naughty things on the side," she said and the mourners erupted in laughter.

Fans responded to Babes' post with heartfelt messages:

_laconco shared:

"It feels like he left us yesterday. Hawu, we miss him so much. May he continue resting in peace."

simpho_mckay said:

"To us young widows. Love and light. It is nice to see you maturing. The pain never leaves, but we press on."

preshtheone shared:

"We are so lonely in December. The vibes are also not the same without him. May God continue to grace you, Mabheshingo."

Babes visits Shimora's grave with letter from niece

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo visited her late husband, Mampintsha's gravesite, and she carried a personal letter written by her niece. In the letter, the niece expressed her love and admiration for the late Gqpm star. She was given clear instructions not to read the letter; however, she did, and it made her very emotional.

Mzansi continued to comfort the grieving wife, applauding her bravery and strength throughout the entire loss.

