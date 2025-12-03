South African Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo visited her late husband, Mampintsha's, gravesite

The Wololo singer shared a personal letter to Shimora, written by her niece, who expressed her love and admiration

Fans continued to comfort the grieving wife, applauding her bravery and strength throughout the entire loss

Gqom hit sensation Babes Wodumo was left emotional following her recent visit to her husband's gravesite.

Taking to Instagram, Babes posted a video of her taking a stroll at a cemetery, making her way to Mampintsha's grave. Along with her was a heartfelt letter penned by her teen niece, who poured her heart out.

Babes hands niece's letter to late hubby

The Gqom singer revealed that her niece instructed her not to read the letter, but instead she should dig a hole next to the star's grave.

However, she could not help herself, so she opened it and took photos for many people to see.

"Visited my husband @mampintsha_shimora but my niece @palesa__simelane_ gave me a letter and asked me to dig a small hole and bury it she gave me the 'Don’t read my letter' lecture but I couldn’t hold myself did I not burst into tears because of this letter. Forever missed."

In the emotionally charged letter, Babes Wodumo's niece, Palesa Simelane, hailed Shimora as her father figure, who instilled so many values into her. Shimora played a huge role in her life, and she does not take any of it for granted.

She also mentioned how eager he was to see her in high school, but he sadly could not do that because of his untimely passing. The sweet letter ends with a promise to make the former Big Nuz star proud.

Babes has dedicated her life to honouring Mampintsha. On his heavenly birthday on Friday, 27 June 2025, Babes Wodumo shared videos and photos to remember the star.

“Happy heavenly birthday Babazi ♥️ today is your birthday and a day we celebrate you we argued your where about but every moment and second I think of you I will forever cherish you and love you I am who I am because of you Mabhebeza I will forever embrace you and love till I for-fill our promise to one another every single moment."

In her recent interview, Babes said that she returned to the music scene to continue Mampintsha's legacy for their son, Sponge. Read the sweet letter below:

Babes Wodumo reflects on career

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom singer Babes Wodumo shared a video of herself during the early years of her career. The Durban star released her highly anticipated album on Friday, 3 October 2025, after a long hiatus.

In her message, Babes thanked her fans for their unwavering support throughout her career and during the loss of her husband.

"Looking back, God indeed never fails. The journey of loss was the most painful part of my life, but I stood still and waited on the Lord's guidance. I took a leap of faith and came back stronger than before," the star said.

