Ratile Mabitsela Stuns in Birthday Photoshoot, Shares Heartfelt Message: “What a Year”
- South African media personality Ratile Mabitsela marked her special birthday with a heartfelt message of triumph, gratitude and love
- The former reality TV star posted content from her photoshoot, and she embodied strength and growth
- Mzansi gathered to wish the star a happy birthday, and they sent kind words as she had gone through a traumatic ordeal
South African media personality Ratile Mabitsela has celebrated her 35th birthday most stylishly.
The former reality TV star took to Instagram and posted photos from her photoshoot, which show her fierce side.
Ratile reflects on her past on her birthday
Mabitsela, the beloved The Mommy Club reality TV star, took to Instagram to speak about her eventful year and reflect on how far she has come.
"ThirtyFierce Years of life. What a year. A rollercoaster of lessons, tears, victories, and divine redirection. Through every high and every valley, God showed up, not once, not late, but right on time. Here’s to a heart that survived, a mind that grew stronger, and a spirit that stayed standing. I am grateful. I am wiser. I am becoming. Happy Birthday to me," she proudly stated.
Mzansi showed love to Ratile Mabitsela. This is what some had to say:
nayi_nyiko wished:
"To God be the Glory that you are still standing strong, many more joyous years ahead friend."
queenbee_mrsmo_duchess_ exclaimed:
"It’s time to live the best life you deserve, Rati! You are classy and love your children."
lenoregossmatjie shared:
"My dearest Sis, abundant birthday blessings. May God’s hands always cover you."
ladymncwane said:
"Happy birthday Beautiful. May God richly bless you with all that you wish for.'
What you need to know about Ratile's healing journey
- Ratile lost her estranged husband in February 2025, who sadly passed away by suicide.
- News of his passing came just a few months after it was announced that she and Lehlogonolo had finalised their divorce
- After he was buried, her sister-in-law, Lauren Mabitsela, expressed her frustration online after the sale of one of Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's possessions, a Maybach
- Whilst many expected her to be in the mourning period, Mabitsela stepped out in a revealing outfit to the South African Fashion Week Cruz Launch Party, where she rocked a baby blue gown
Ratile on breaking news to her kids
In a previous report from Briefly News, Ratile Mabitsela recently spoke in an interview about having had to tell her children that their father had passed away.
Months after losing her estranged husband, the reality TV star recalled the grief and uncomfortable conversations she had with her kids and having to make them understand.
"I remember having to first explain where he is. They could see he's not around, everyone is there except for him, they're told that their dad is no more, and they wanted answers," she said. "I remember telling Thori and saying, 'Papa is in heaven, we'll meet him in paradise, probably never again in this life,' and he would ask further questions.'"
