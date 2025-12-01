South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase has recently celebrated her birthday, and she rocked a trendy suit

Taking to social media, Ndamase posted cool photoshoot snaps and revealed that it was her special day

Mzansi gathered to wish the star a happy birthday and sent their well-wishes

Mihlali Ndamase is on a high after celebrating her birthday. Image: Mihlali Ndamase

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase has turned a year older, and she bossed up in style! The South African beauty influencer rocked a trendy suit for her birthday shoot.

On her Instagram page, Ndamase posted some of the beautiful snaps from her recent photoshoot, letting her people know that she has gone on another trip around the sun.

Mihlali Ndamase rocks suit

The forever-trending make-up star, who has gained popularity for her scandals, more than her work, has become a force to be reckoned with in the content creation industry.

Ndamase started her career on YouTube, doing makeup tutorials and vlogging for her fans. Now, her empire is growing, and she has secured brand partnerships, including Fashion Nova and Mercedes-Benz South Africa, and she has started her own company called Malakyt.

Mihlali also mingled with the who's who in the fashion and beauty industry at Rihanna's launch party in Los Angeles.

Mihlali Ndamase has achieved so much in her career, including attending Rihanna's party. Image: Mihlalii

Source: Instagram

Social media users gathered to wish the star a happy birthday and sent their well-wishes. Below are some of the sweet comments under her post:

buhlesamuels gushed:

"Happy Birthday, beautiful."

Lasizwe was ready to celebrate with her:

"Can’t wait to see you later today! Happy Birthday Sis."

esihlesiwela loved her look:

"Wooooo She Mad Hot growing. Honouring your special day, Beautiful."

yoliswa_mqoco wished:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world, we love you to pieces!"

Lisamadibe stated:

"Miss CEO! Happy birthday doll face."

In addition to her already growing empire, Mihlali announced that she has started a luxury boutique

"Treasury By Mihlali Ndamase. From my lips to God's ears. Doors are officially OPEN."

Mihlali Ndamase's business features trendy evening gowns and accessories, which were beautifully arranged within the stunning boutique. In her post, she showed how her boutique's minimalist interior offered soft luxury and a unique shopping experience.

"Treasury offers distinct elegance in garments for all body types and women of all ages and races. We pride ourselves in catering for your special occasion from the dress you wear all the way down to accessories. Elevate your style with confidence, elevate your style with Treasury."

Mihlali masterclass tickets trend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali recently announced that tickets for her masterclass and Mzansi went off. Ndamase's make-up masterclass took place in Johannesburg on Sunday, 23 November 2025. Many people have offered their varying opinions about the poster which was shared.

Sodial media users dragged Mihlali Ndamase, with @mmopa_n saying:

"She will postpone again. With new, smarter influences who are more relatable on the block, it’s only wise that she discounts the price by 50%. Only Grace Mondlana can pull this pricing off," the user said.

