Mihlali Ndamase is working extra hard to become an international brand, and it seems to be paying off

The award-winning beauty influencer had her fans grinning from ear to ear when she announced that she is expanding her business empire

Ndamase announced that her beauty platform Malakyt will now include fashion designers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mihlali Ndamase is creating a one-stop platform for anything fashion and beauty. The popular media personality announced that her platform Malakyt will be making some significant changes.

Mihlali Ndamase announced that her website Malakyt will be making some major and exciting changes. Image: @mihlali_n.

Source: Instagram

Mihlali has been trending for all the wrong reasons on social media after reports of her "stealing" married Leeroy Sidambe from his wife Mary Jane Sidambe, but she has been busy as a bee trying to create a digital space that is convenient for fashion and beauty lovers.

According to ZAlebs, Mihlali's Malakyt recently expanded its territory by venturing into the fashion industry. Per the publication, service providers who did not fall under the makeup and hair categories had to list their services under the others tab.

That will be a thing of the past, as the star announced that fashion brands and designers can now list their services under specific categories, making the experience easier for customers. Other categories added to the website include fashion designers, stylists, tattoo artists, photographers and videographers, and skincare and aesthetic practitioners. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Major Announcement! We've officially expanded our services and have added cool new tags. Please go check that out. Create your profile and start getting clients today."

Sars gives former City Ses'la actress Tumi Masemola 10 days to pay back R1.3 million in unpaid tax debt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tumi Masemola has ten days to respond to a final letter of demand issued to the actress by the South Africa Revenue Authority (Sars).

Sars reportedly issued the letter after several attempts to get the actress and singer to pay the R1.3 million she owes were fruitless.

City Press reports that they saw the letter, stating that Tumi Masemola had ten days to respond to the taxman or risk having her properties attached.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News