Renowned South African actress Tuni Masemola has landed in hot water over unpaid dues to Sars

The South Africa Revenue authority reportedly gave the singer and actress ten working days to pay back the money or face a civil lawsuit

The former 40-year-old City Ses'la actress allegedly refused to comment on the matter, saying she didn't know anything about the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tumi Masemola has ten days to respond to a final letter of demand issued to the actress by the South Africa Revenue Authority (Sars).

Tumi Masemola was reportedly given 10 days to respond to a letter of demand from Sars. Image: @masemola_za.

Source: Instagram

Sars reportedly issued the letter after several attempts to get the actress and singer to pay the R1.3 million she owes were fruitless.

City Press reports that they saw the letter, stating that Tumi Masemola had ten days to respond to the taxman or risk having her properties attached. Part of the statement read:

"A civil judgment is being entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the Sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tumi Masemola and Sars spokesperson Anton Fisher both refused to comment on the matter when they were contacted for a comment. Fisher said the law does not allow him to discuss personal tax issues. He noted:

"Chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act prohibits Sars from disclosing confidential information about any taxpayer."

The former City Ses'la actress said she didn't know anything about the matter. She said:

"How is this of your business? I don't know what you are talking about."

Pearl Thusi’s daughter breaks down meeting Kelly Rowland, SA amazed: “Crying in English higher grade accent”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi is an accomplished actress who has travelled the world and met many A-list stars in the entertainment business.

One of Pearl's daughters, Thandolwethu, got the chance to enjoy the perks of her mother's fame when she met the acclaimed US singer Kelly Rowland.

Thandolwethu's priceless and unpretentious reaction during the meeting surprised social media users with how grounded and sincere she was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News