The cancellation of the popular soapie, Durban Gen left the stars of the show and their followers devastated

Award-winning actress Nelisiwe Sibiya who rose to prominence for her role on the show said she is grateful for her time on Durban Gen

She also added that she is looking forward to bagging more roles despite the attempts to damage her reputation

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nelisiwe Sibiya is devastated that Durban Gen was cancelled but she is also looking forward to more opportunities that will help boost her career.

Nelisiwe Sibiya has opened up about her future plans after the cancellation of 'Durban Gen'. Image: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

The talented actress who has been bagging awards for portraying the role of Dr Mbali Mthethwa said she was heartbroken when the show came to an end.

Speaking to The Daily Sun, the stunner said she is choosing to focus on the good things she learned during her three years on Durban Gen. The actress proved naysayers wrong by killing her role as many questioned whether she would be able to do it.

Nelisiwe Sibiya, who takes pride in her African culture said she believes God and her ancestors guided her throughout her three-year tenure on the show. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Many questioned whether I would be able to make it as an actress. They only knew me as a musician. However, my ancestors worked overtime. My talent proved itself and I have been receiving awards. Durban Gen has been cancelled but it brought nothing but positive vibes to my career."

The actress also addressed the scandals that have been trailing her name including rumours that she had relationships with cast members.

Blxckie gets major bag, rapper and top booze brand make it official, Mzansi congratulates him: "031 stand up"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Blxckie has taken to social media to let Mzansi know that he has bagged a major bag. The rapper shared that he's now the official ambassador of Hunter's Cider.

The star has worked with the alcohol brand before but nothing was official. They've decided to take their partnership to another level.

Daily Sun reports that Blxckie shared the good news on his official Instagram account. The 24-year-old hip-hop artist added that he's super excited to be part of the booze brand's family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News