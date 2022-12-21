Pearl Thusi's daughter, Thandolwethu Mokoena, was in awe when she met Kelly Rowland and broke down in tears

In the Instagram posted by Pearl, Thando could not believe the former Destiny's Child member was in her home

SA was amazed by her humble spirit, and many wrote comments about how articulate she is in English

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Kelly Rowland embraces the emotional Thandolwethu Mokoena, Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi is an accomplished actress who has travelled the world and met many A-list stars in the entertainment business.

One of Pearl's daughters, Thandolwethu, got the chance to enjoy the perks of her mother's fame when she met the acclaimed US singer Kelly Rowland.

Thandolwethu's priceless and unpretentious reaction during the meeting surprised social media users with how grounded and sincere she was.

It was refreshing for many to see a celebrity kid who is not bratty and jaded like most privileged children.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As usual, netizens mentioned Thandolwethu's accent as they do in most of her clips, joking that Pearl did not waste money on private school tuition.

@kgomotso_christopher said:

"So precious! Aaaaw uThando is such a big girl. Every time I see her I'm shocked at how quickly she's grown. She's beautiful young lady, you've done Mama Pearly Pearl.❤️❤️"

@flavianamatata mentioned:

"She is the kindest, love her."

@nobahle_mamiya posted:

"She is even crying in english higher grade accent. "

@lufuno_nett wrote:

"You can hear the school fees in Thando Mokoena‘s vocal cords."

@callherthato asked:

"This is so cute, I love Kelly please but how tall is Thando for Kelly to go on her toes or how short is she I need answers please?"

@jncnell said:

"Evidence that your hard work will make room for your kids."

@thembisa_mambosh added:

"Kelly Rowland is a comrade she's rocking an ANC outfit."

@chidoannemarie mentioned:

"Listen Thando did good because if I met Kelly I would just be crying. No words would be spoken. Just straight bawling."

Pearl Thusi as a doting mom: 4 Times she displayed an overprotective but loving side for her endearing 2 kids

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is a dedicated actress who travels in and out of South Africa to hone her craft and land new roles in international films. However, the dream of motherhood is at the heart of all her fantasies.

The actress has two daughters, Thandolwethu and Okuhle, about whom she frequently brags on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News