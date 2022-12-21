A video of a woman dancing with great energy for the camera has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the skilful dancer shaking her behind and gyrating with great energy to an instrumental tune

Entertained South African peeps couldn't help but guess where she could be from in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of a woman demonstrating some mesmerising twerk moves had many netizens entertained and curious about where she was from.

A woman's twerk dance had peeps mesmerised and wondering where she was from. Image: @mat_boschh/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The footage posted by Twitter user @mat_boschh shows the woman dancing and twerking with great energy for the camera to a traditional instrumental type of music.

She shakes her booty with great talent and even takes her shoes off to accurately demonstrate her skill.

The tweet was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Guess where she is from."

Mzansi netizens heeded the call as they responded with their guesses and predictions of where the young woman was from. Many peeps seemed convinced she was either from Pretoria, Mamelodi or Jukulyn in Soshanguve.

Check out the video and the comments below:

@Nthabitebele commented:

"Not from Jukulyn we can't dance like this She's from Sgandafo."

@KRocisub replied:

“Mamelodi...o bone ka di corns.”

@MatieMogo said:

"PTA."

@tshepo_marota wrote:

"Mamelodi SNS."

@mmase2mola responded:

"Why can't my bums do that ✋."

@SbahleIt reacted:

“Pretoria- Garankuwa.”

@maboku said:

"Mamelodi or Mabopane, Hammanskraal is a wild guess."

@ThatoMoeng commented:

"Traditional Dance of the BaPitori people, a tribe in the CapCity area of SouthAh. Synonymous for their love of people, fashion, and fun."

@glObal_mdee replied:

"I low-key wish I could dance like this ."

Woman's dancing while working out mesmerises Mzansi with her smooth moves

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans know how to dance, that's one thing that's certain, and a local lady proved just that. @mofumahadi_K shared a 37-second clip of her working out while shaking what her mama gave her.

The young lady, dressed in black workout gear, strapped into a machine, danced her life away to Chicco, Mellow and Sleazy's Nkao Tempela. She starts in an upright position before rhythmically moving back and down.

She makes her way up to the standing position and repeats as she moves her body like a worm. Her mesmerising hip movements and ability to keep herself in that position are quite shocking to most Saffas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News