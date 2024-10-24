A local Afrikaans teacher shared a TikYok video of how she taught her young students the language

The lesson was about negative forms, and the woman had her class interact with her using a fun teaching style

Social media users in the viral post's comment section applauded the teacher and found her lesson motivating

An Afrikaans teacher shared how she made her lesson fun. Images: @allisonedwina

Learning doesn't have to be boring, especially when creative approaches are used to engage young children and make education enjoyable.

One teacher made her lesson exciting by sharing a fun and interactive Afrikaans class with the internet, which quickly went viral for its playful approach to language learning.

Afrikaans teacher makes learning fun

A young educator named Allison uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@allisonedwina) showing people how she conducted her Afrikaans lessons.

She wrote in her caption:

"Ontkennende vorm (negative form) with differentiated learning strategies for First Additional Afrikaans learners."

Standing by a whiteboard, the teacher turned the lesson into a fun and interactive song to help the kids understand what they were taught. She also provided sentence examples, which the children answered with ease.

Watch the video below:

Afrikaans teacher's lesson motivates Mzansi

A few members of the online community, mostly students, headed to the comment section to share how helpful they found the Afrikaans teacher's lesson.

@sayurigovender57 said to Allison:

"I wish I had you as my Afrikaans teacher when I was in school."

@just_123453 confessed in the comments:

I’m in matric, and I actually understand for the first time."

@its_ressaaa laughed and said:

"Let me send this to my classmates."

@meenalshakiraaa shared with the online community:

"I'd be getting 80s, yoh."

@sameerahkader8 pleaded with the young educator:

"Please, please do more Afrikaans content."

@your.fav.dancer_o wrote in the comment section:

"I just know you're the favourite teacher."

Seeing Allison's energy during her lesson, @every1hates_retha humorously said:

"The only teacher that can say she's tired when she gets home."

Afrikaans teacher's lesson with Grade 1s go viral

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a young teacher who shared with internet users how she taught her Afrikaans lessons to her Grade 1 learners.

Although she told her students she would only speak in the language, she graciously translated the tasks into English. Online users expressed how her lesson motivated and inspired them.

