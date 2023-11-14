In Mpumalanga, an Afrikaans teacher has become a sensation in Mzansi with her fun teaching style

A TikTok video showcasing her innovative methods has hit 2.1 million views, capturing the hearts of South Africans

Students love the engaging and enjoyable way she makes learning come to life, and netizens are praising her skills

An Afrikaans teacher has become an online sensation, captivating the nation with innovative and engaging teaching methods.

Teacher trends for teaching style

Anzel Roux's unique approach to education has taken the internet by storm, with a TikTok video showcasing her fun teaching style gaining an impressive 2.1 million views. South Africans loved the teacher's ability to make learning enjoyable and accessible.

In an era where traditional teaching methods are being reimagined, this educator's creative techniques have struck a chord, resonating with students and viewers across the country. The TikTok video highlights the teacher's dedication to making education entertaining and underscores her commitment to making a complex subject like Afrikaans easier.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves teaching style

As the video continues to gain traction, it serves as a testament to the positive impact educators can have by infusing joy and creativity into the learning process.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Busie said:

"Why didn't we have such teachers, I would have passed with distinctions."

@San Naidoo shared:

"My Afrikaans teachers wore platform shoes with a single strap over and had long plastic chains and short red hai."

@Lungi Thabethe joked:

"And all we got in our time was "Ag nee man, Shepo"

@Veronise Abrahams laughed:

"New Young teachers are so vibrant. The 60 year old teachers we had were tired."

@YaseeraEbrahim said:

"Omg I wish my son had an afrikaans teacher like you. He is grade 5 and struggles so much."

