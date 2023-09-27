A viral TikTok video shows an Afrikaans teacher having a wholesome time with her entire class

The fun teacher on TikTok gave her students in Mpumalanga a chance to ask her anything they want

Many people were entertained seeing what some of the children had on their minds about their teacher

An Afrikaans teacher in Mpumalanga had the internet laughing after reading some of her learner's questions. The video showed that the lady has good relations with her entire class.

A TikTok video shows an Afrikaans teacher in Mpumalanga doing a QnA with students. Images: @anfreakenzel

The TikTok video got lots of attention and garnered over 24,000 likes. Netizens commented on the video, loving the cute interaction with the teacher.

Afrikaans educator entertains TikTok viewers

@anfreakenzel, who teaches Afrikaans in Mpumalanga, showed people her bond with students. In the clip, she read out some of their funny questions that showed her students are nosy about her love life.

Watch the video below to find out answers to questions such as whether she's dating and why she doesn't have kids.

South Africans amused by teacher

Many people thought the teacher and her students were hilarious. Read people's hilarious Comments below:

user_Lango said:

"How are you Afrikaans and Zulu.?"

thabaniK13 added:

"It's the accent for me."

Sikhule welishi wrote:

"I wish my teacher was like this."

Zonna admitted:

"The biggest fear one hit me."

Adel gushed:

"What a teacher. This is definitely your calling."

Teachers having fun do students go viral

Many people have to say teachers and students have friendly interactions. One teacher went viral after doing a dance routine with her class.

