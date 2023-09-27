A hilarious woman in KZN on TikTok made lots of viewers laugh with her antics during an outfit check video

The TikTok creator wanted other people to see how they make sure that they will be safe while they're out

Netizens thought the lady was funny, and many could not help but crack up over the woman's demonstration

One lady showed her followers how she decides whether she's wearing a good outfit. The KZN beauty made people laugh after sharing her style secret.

A TikTok video shows a woman testing if she would be able to fight in her outfit. Image: @tusiwengubane95

Source: TikTok

The video of the outfit test received more than 200,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from viewers who couldn't stop raving about the funny video.

Young woman makes sure outfit is fight-worthy

@tusiwengubane95 posted a viral video after telling people she knows her outfit is good if she can fight in it. In a clip, she looked cute in a long dress, black crop top and matching bag she later used as a weapon.

Watch the video below of her testing if one look can handle a scuffle:

South Africans laugh at bizarre outfit test

Many people thought this lady was hilarious. Lots of people could relate to her outfit choice.

abulele64 said:

"Haibo ,y'all think such things. How come this has never crossed my mind."

nosiphiwodlamini commented:

"I thought I was crazy. Even when I am about to do a new hairstyle, I check."

panda added:

"I think we girlies siyahlanya."

Kgomotso Bochedi was amused:

"It’s always the beautiful ones, Jesu."

Minenhle_Mahlangu joked:

"Not me watching this and saying ;mshaye oe' (beat them)."

Rabi wrote:

"Think I’ll check if I can run away instead."

TikTok users love funny ideos

TikTokkers always amuse many people. One woman went viral after dressing up to break up with her boyfriend.

Source: Briefly News