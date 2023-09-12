A South African man was caught on video saluting a woman dressed in a camouflage outfit outside a shopping mall

The man was poking fun at the woman's choice of clothing, but she ignored him.

Netizens were amused by the video and joked that the woman would probably never wear the outfit in public again

The salute is a long-standing tradition in the military. It is a way of honouring the history and values of the military.

A video of a man saluting a woman dressed in a camouflage outfit went viral on TikTok. Image: @mleelow/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok shows man mocking woman dressed in army-inspired outfit

The funny clip posted on TikTok by @mleelow shows the man approaching the woman dressed in the camo outfit and hat as he loudly refers to her as a sergeant and does the military salute signal.

Watch the funny video below:

The salute is a gesture that has been used for centuries to show respect for authority and for those who have served their country. When you salute a soldier, you are acknowledging their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting our freedom.

However, in this case, the man was just poking fun at the uninterested woman and her choice of clothing,

Mzansi netizens react to the video in amusement

Many netizens were amused by the video as some questioned the man's sanity, and others were entertained by how the woman ignored him. Others even joked about how the woman would probably never wear the army-inspired outfit in public again.

gugu_lethu_zwane replied:

"Niyajwayelana kodwa kabi bengizomfuqa ngempama ."

Tk Khondlo wrote:

"After Covid19, SA was never the same."

User101 said:

"Yooooo waphoxeka esathi uphaphela enye ingane."

WhiteyOmuhle commented:

"Mina nje bengizohleka.. nami ngiwenze udesheni."

Kenny 888 wrote:

" She will never wear those clothes again."

sesethungemntu responded:

"Kanti banjani abantu bale country bethuna ."

South African army soldier irons bed in TikTok video, Mzansi reacts to level of neatness

In another story, Briefly News reported that being in the army is not for everyone. A South African soldier took to TikTok to show people how you make a bed in the army using an iron and a brush, and people wondered how necessary this was.

It takes a great deal of discipline and accuracy to be a soldier. While many might not understand the training, every task has a specific purpose in moulding a soldier.

TikTok user @chalamingo shared a video showing how a bed is made in the army. Every corner needs to be crisp, and no crease should be seen.

Source: Briefly News