A South African inmate got a lot of attention on social media for his dance performance in prison

The prisoner is seen in a TikTok video busting energetic dance moves for the camera and in front of other inmates

The footage caught the attention of thousands of Mzansi people who rated his "outdated" dance moves in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A prisoner danced to 'Stimela' and went TikTok viral. Image: @maganomoremi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi inmate became a viral sensation. The man vibed to an amapiano song, which earned him internet fame.

Video of prisoner spreads on TikTok

His video was posted on TikTok by @maganomoremi. People were drawn to the clip, which amassed over 290,000 views and 4,000 likes.

Viewers did not mince their words about the prisoner's dance moves. Many assumed the man had been locked up for a long time judging from his dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens want prisoner released

They playfully mentioned that he should be considered for parole even though they were clueless about the severity of the crime that landed him in prison.

Watch the video below:

Inmates' dance moves spark talks

Netizens did not hold back from criticising the man's performance and unleashed in the comments.

Read the comments below:

@Sale@1127 said:

"He's been in jail for years, phela aresa jaiva so."

@two_shoes86 posted:

"Ai, it's been long my brother you deserve parole. Ingwazi."

@fikile183 mentioned:

"By his dance move, you can see nje that he's been there for years. Can they give you parole, please?"

@oakka2021 wrote:

"You have revealed your age."

@wendy_magagula84 stated:

"I always worry about my bro who was arrested in 2013 still inside namanje, kanti ni happy in there."

@narem48 added:

"Can't I get a tender to teach the latest dances inside jail. Phela this dance belongs in a museum."

@drmathebula wrote:

"He's having fun more than me outside."

2 school girls dance at school in TikTok video, Mzansi entertained by amapiano routine: “Cutest duo”

In another article, Briefly News reported that one young lady and her friend became TikTok viral sensations. The two friends were dancing to one of the latest amapiano beats.

The video received over 50,000 likes. People commented on the video and were brutally honest about the young girls' dancing skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News