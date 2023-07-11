The Economic Freedom Fighters does not believe in keeping criminals over the age of 60 behind bars

EFF MP Vusumuzi Khoza says the political organisation thinks that inmates should be released on parole when they reach 60

South Africans are unhappy with EFF's call and say that it would set a very dangerous trend

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has a unique opinion on the age restriction for inmates in South Africa.

The political organisation believes prisoners over the age of 60 and serving life sentences should be released on parole. The Red Berets made this remark in a written question to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Roland Lamola.

South Africa has over 700 prisoners over the age of 60

In a written response to a parliamentary question, Lamola wrote that there are currently 744 prisoners over the age of 60 serving life sentences.

The minister added that they do not know how many of those prisoners are eligible for parole, reports SABC News.

EFF wants elderly prisoners released on parole

Despite their eligibility for parole, EFF MP Vusumuzi Khoza stated that the party believes inmates over the age of 60 should be released on parole.

Khoza explained that most of these inmates serving life sentences suffer from chronic illnesses, and keeping them behind bars in that condition serves no rehabilitation purpose.

"What is it that you are rehabilitating them on? Unless you want them to die and perish. Our view is that there should be to create space and alleviate overcrowding," said Khoza.

This is not the first time the EFF has spoken out about keeping the elderly behind bars. In 2021, EFF leader Julius Malema argued against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma after he was found in contempt of court.

IOL reported that Malema believed a suitable sentence for Zuma would have been house arrest instead of letting him sit in a jail cell. Malema added that spending money on 80-year-olds to rehabilitate them is a wasteful expenditure.

South Africans disagree with the EFF's call to release prisoners over the age of 60

@missparker20 said:

"Jesus… We are not safe."

@maghangeni said:

"There's a reason they were given life sentences. Courts came to the conclusion, based on evidence and the nature of the criminality they committed, that they're unrepentant criminals. What makes the red berets that they're due a release on parole?"

@GodisanAfrican said:

"Elections are obviously around the corner "

@RealCebolenkosi said:

"Imagine Rosemary being released on parole in 2025."

@PhaladiSd said:

"Eisaan... So those who are bo 50 years to 59 years old can start committing deadly crimes coz they will know that their min prison time will be 1yr and max at 9 yrs... I wish to read and understand the reasoning behind this, but I don't agree in advance."

@calzozon said:

"So, people can commit horrible crimes, at the age of 58, like serious corruption knowing at 60 years, they are released! Politicians."

@Lepos03 said:

"If they were arrested during apartheid, then I suppose this…but if they did all those crimes in the last 20 years... Nah, man, stay there."

