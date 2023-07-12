Deputy President Paul Mashatile is confident that the security cluster will crack down on the truck arsonists

Minister of Police Bheki Cele recently announced that police had identified 12 persons of interest

South Africans are doubtful the government will ever find who is behind the torching of trucks

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the State Security Agency has tracked down the culprits behind the arson attacks on trucks across the country.

The government is confident the culprits behind the truck arsons will be found. Images: Rodger Bosch & Darren Stewart

At least 20 trucks have been set on fire by armed men in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Paul Mashatile says the government is on top of things

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Mashatile stated that he has met with the security cluster, and they seem on top of things.

The deputy president added that while he may not be able to discuss the details of what the security cluster has discovered about the truck attacks, they have a plan of action.

“Government is on top of things. We met with the security cluster, and they have a plan. What we emphasised is that we want visible policing. Regular roadblocks, searches and guarding of borders. There is a comprehensive plan,” said Mashatile.

Police identify at least 12 people behind the truck arson

Police Minister Bheki Cele held a media briefing on Tuesday, 12 July, to discuss the progress in locating the people behind the truck arson.

According to TimesLIVE, Cele stated that investigating officers have identified 12 people as persons of interest in the matter.

Cele stated they have identified people by names, home addresses and the vehicles they drive. The minister added that there is extra patrol on the routes identified as potential targets by the arsonists.

South Africans have no faith the police will find truck arsonists

@BraHlonisky said:

"People were burning schools in Vuwani & State Security Minister David Mahlobo kept saying, "We know who they are." Now people are burning trucks & Mashatile says, "We know who they are."

@mashoodoZ said:

"Boasting about being on top of things while trucks are burning and businesses are losing money is wild from this "Alex mafia"."

@kabelodick said:

"The nyaopists have no solutions, and they don't have anything. If there was evidence of anyone being linked, they would have arrested them Hollywood style a long time ago, trucks are burning every day, and these Domkops have no clue what is happening mxm."

@goolammv said:

"He loves the no 12. For the July riots, he also had 12 kingpins. 2 years later, low-level people were arrested but none of the kingpins. After every incident, he has a press briefing saying people have been identified, and eventually, nothing happens. It’s time you guys in the media hold him to account."

@Onivea said:

"Another 12 fictional suspects! Our intelligence agencies continue to spend huge taxpayer monies with very little success in staying ahead of the curve!"

More trucks set on fire in Gauteng and Mpumalanga sparking calls for police escort from industry role players

Briefly News previously reported that trucks in South Africa are under siege, and there seems to be no end in sight after more trucks were set on fire in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

A truck was torched on the R59 route in Gauteng, and another three were set alight in Mpumalanga. At least 20 trucks have been set on fire in the last four days.

Five trucks were torched in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Monday, 10 July. 11 were set alight over the weekend, six in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 8 July and five in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening, 9 July, News24 reported.

