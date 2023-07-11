The burning of trucks has not slowed down, and three more trucks were set alight in Limpopo

Police stated that armed men stopped truck drivers on R574 road between Lydenburg and Sekhukhune and forced them to disembark

South Africans have raised concerns about the recent truck attacks and the impact they have on the economy

LYNDENBURG - The burning of trucks seems to be spreading from province to province.

Three more trucks were set on fire in Limpopo. Images: Contributor/Getty Images & @RiotAndAttackS_/Twitter

This time around, three more trucks were set on fire in Limpopo along the R574 road between Lydenburg and Sekhukhune.

Police still searching for suspects who set trucks on fire

According to SABC News, truck drivers were reportedly stopped by six gunmen who ordered them to disembark their vehicles.

Limpopo Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said they set three trucks on fire after forcing the truck drivers to disembark.

Ledwaba stated that the motive behind the arson is currently unknown, and the police have urged community members to come forward with any information that could lead to arrests.

President Cyril Ramaphosa worried about the economic impact of torching trucks

The latest torching of trucks comes after six trucks were set on fire on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban and five trucks in Mpumalanga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed concern about the torching of trucks and the impact on the economy. News24 reports that Ramaphosa expects a full intelligence report on the attacks.

"I have a concern about these incidents that take place and have a negative impact on our economy. It is almost like economic sabotage because six trucks on the great artery of our economy being torched is concerning," said Ramaphosa.

South Africans worried about the recent truck attacks

Tjami Matjamaka said:

"I'm not sure what it is that is lacking from our people. Some seem to be intelligent. This torching of trucks has nothing to do with foreign nationals or politics. Here we have people who are distabilizingSouthh African economy. What will ANC gain from this? This thing needs to be addressed. It simply shows law enforcement agencies and intelligence are in sleeping mode because this syndicate should have already been infiltrated by now."

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick said:

"If our Intelligence services, Security Agencies and Justice system were up for the game, such wouldn't be happening on this scale."

Thabiso Xulu said:

"Our government will learn the hard way how to respect its people."

Chipane Masemola said:

"This country is not going anywhere; everything is solved by fire."

Rich Tom Mongwe said:

"If our economy is under attack, what about the security of the country? the country's police can't do enough to patrol our roads. We need cameras everywhere."

