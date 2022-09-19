Another accident involving trucks on KwaZulu-Natal's roads occurred on Monday, 19 September

The initial crash involved a truck that overturned on the road, and another collision occurred when a second truck crashed

Lucky Sibisi of KwaZulu Private Ambulance said that no one was killed in the accident and injured two patients

KWAZULU-NATAL - A brave man put his life in danger to rescue a woman trapped in a vehicle on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi as flames went up around her on Monday, 19 September.

The truck crash occurred in KwaZulu-Natal and caused a blaze in the area. A driver captured a video of the horrific events.

According to eNCA, the initial crash involved a truck that overturned on the road, and another collision occurred when a second truck crashed into the accident scene.

Officers were controlling traffic in the area when the second truck ploughed into vehicles at high speed, resulting in an explosion.

Lucky Sibisi of KwaZulu Private Ambulance told TimesLIVE that no one was killed in the accident, and two patients were transported to a local clinic.

Sibisi added that a total of three trucks and two vehicles were involved in the accident.

South Africans react to the fiery crash:

@lukeshan88 said:

“Amateur truck drivers who were chasing away foreign truck drivers. Now we are facing another pandemic. Truck driving is not a child’s play it is a scarce skill.”

@JayNtuli_SA commented:

“This one didn’t stop where he was supposed to stop. Fake code-14 truck drivers on the roads.”

@Moshe_Meso posted:

“I think they must now require a degree to be a truck driver.”

State opposes bail for Pongola truck driver who killed 21 in horror crash in KwaZulu-Natal

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a truck driver whose vehicle ploughed into a bakkie, killing 19 children and two adults in Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 16 September, made his first appearance in court.

The 28-year-old made a brief appearance in the Pongola magistrate’s court on Monday, 19 September.

Sibusiso Siyaya is facing 21 counts of culpable homicide and the state opposed his bail application.

