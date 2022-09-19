Five members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were killed in a car accident

MPUMALANGA - Five members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were killed in a car accident on Sunday, 18 September.

Five sandf members were killed during a car crash on Sunday, 18 September. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

The vehicle the members were travelling in lost control after the front tyre burst and crashed into a tree.

Sandf Spokesperson Brigadier General Mokoena Mahapa said the members were part of the South African Infantry Battalion stationed to defend the borders, according to News24.

The victims were declared dead on the scene, and the events leading to the cause of the accident are being investigated.

The members were travelling from Zonstral to Macademia Operational Base on the Coopersdal Road when the crash occurred.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise is among those mourning the members' deaths, according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans saddened by accident:

Brian D. Nedahwa said:

“May their souls rest in peace.”

Owethu Mno Mnothoza commented:

“This is sad, condolences to their families and friends.”

Ismail Dollie posted:

“RIP soldiers. May your families get the help they need to make it through this hard time.”

Elby Buthelezi wrote:

“Condolences to their families and may their soul rest in peace.”

Senzo Inno Mgoduka added:

“The tyre burst, and they lost control of the car, this can happen to anyone regardless of social or occupational status. Front-wheel burst, while a vehicle is in motion, is very dangerous, condolences to their families!”

