Nine people who were travelling in an SUV were killed when a truck collided head-on with the vehicle

The N1 bypass in the North of Polokwane had to be closed off for law enforcement and emergency services

Two other people were also injuries in the horrific accident and were transported to hospital

POLOKWANE - Fatigue is suspected to be the cause of a head-on collision that left nine people dead on the N1 bypass in the North of Polokwane in Limpopo on Tuesday, 6 September.

The road had to be closed off for law enforcement and emergency services to attend to the scene.

Transport Department Spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene that the driver of an SUV apparently lost control of his vehicle before colliding with another truck, The Citizen reported.

Two other people also sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Chuene urged motorists to obey the rules of the road to arrive alive at their destinations.

Four men and five women passages who were seated inside the SUV were killed.

According to SABC News, Limpopo MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison Polly Boshielo sent condolences to the bereaved families.

South Africans react to the horror crash:

@BouwerMakwati said:

“Yhooo! Too horrific.”

@IamNtabiso commented:

“N1 from Limpopo there’s always horrific accidents.”

