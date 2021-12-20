Four people were unfortunately killed when a sedan and a bakkie collided in Limpopo over the weekend

The car accident is said to have been caused by a therapist who only sustained a few injuries in the crash

In another case in Mpumalanga, police arrested a man who driving while drunk, which lead to the deaths of another nine people

LIMPOPO - There has been quite a number of horrible car accidents that took place in South Africa over the festive weekend with many people travelling from province to province ahead of the Christmas festivities.

In Limpopo, a head-on collision between a bakkie and sedan resulted in the deaths of four people and aone person was left injured.

Mike Maringa, the Limpopo traffic spokesperson says the accident occurred after a therapist crashed into another vehicle. All four occupants of the car died instantly in the crash, according to SABC News.

Mpumalanga driver charged with culpable homicide

Police in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga arrested a driver and charged him with culpable homicide following a car crash that claimed the lives of nine people over the weekend.

The driver is said to have been driving drunk when the accident occurred and has also been charged with reckless driving, according to News24. The deceased were all men and had been passengers in the minibus taxi.

18 people who were passengers of the vehicle that overturned when the driver lost control sustained injuries. They were treated at nearby hospitals in KwaMhlanga and Denneliton.

South Africans saddened by high number of car crashes

Many South Africans have been left feeling sad following the many deaths on SA's roads this past weekend. People took Facebook to share their thoughts, here's what they had to say:

Sindy Clinton-parker said:

"These road accidents are so sad. Guys please be observant on the roads and don't speed or overtake if not necessary... Save lives."

Lekau Charles said:

"Sad story, condolences to their family and speedy recovery to those injured. Please drive with care, speed kills."

Tsiesti Sobho Nxumalo said:

"Since last week, hmmm... 2021 has been a bad year. Condolences to the family."

Ejike Kenneth Onyeka said:

"Don't drink and drive."

Car crash report: 32 People killed this weekend, Free State takes the lead

Briefly News previously reported that this past weekend was fraught with car accidents across South Africa and most of them occurred in the Free State.

Early on Saturday (18 December) morning, two minibus taxes collided on the R57 between Petrus Steyn and Reitz, which resulted in the deaths of 14 people.

Three people sustained serious injuries in the collision and are in hospital in critical condition. Motantsi Makhele, a spokesperson for the Free State police, says that the identities of the deceased are unknown and therefore their next of kin have not been contacted yet, SABC News reports.

