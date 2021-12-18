14 people tragically die after 2 taxis collide with each other head-on

The death toll continues to rise over the festive season after two minibus taxis collided head-on

14 People tragically lost their lives in the accident on the R57 between Reitz and Petrus Steyn road on Saturday morning

A case of culpable homicide has been opened up by the police following the horrific accident

FREE STATE - The death toll over the festive season continues to rise after two taxis collided with each other on the R57 between Reitz and Petrus Steyn road.

14 people tragically lost their lives in the accident. 13 of the casualties died on the scene while the 13th person died at the hospital.

The police have opened a case of culpable homicide following the horrific accident. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Three people are being treated for serious injuries according to SABC News. The Provincial Emergency Medical Services Spokesperson, Sipho Towa has said that the road had been reopened following the horrific accident.

The police have opened an investigation into a case of culpable homicide. The identities of the victims are not known and the families have not been notified.

