South Africans woke up to horrible images of a car accident that reportedly happened in Limpopo and some say the car was flying

The driver of the car can be seen in some of the pics lying on the road and local networkers say he survived the car crash

Looking at the curvy road and rocks next to it, many have expressed concerns and blame the department of transport for not putting signs

A social media account holder is puzzled by a driver of an SUV that is seen after crashing and veering off the road. The Twitter user says he has so many questions as he looks at the images.

The stylish car seems to be badly damaged and the condition of the driver remains unclear when it comes to injuries. In one of the images, the driver or the passengers is spotted lying next to the car.

The pictures are causing a stir on the social networking application and some peeps say the incident took place in Limpopo. The images are shared by @JuksAfrika and some locals say they know the guy survived the crash and some blame the department of transport for not installing road signs on the curvy road.

“I have so many questions.”

Another car accident has left the social media space in serious trauma.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mzansijoker said:

“A lot of people will blame witches that can't fly on broomsticks for what happened. Sies! If you watched a lot of Fast and Furious you'll understand that it has to do with physics. Like this picture below, how did it end up there?”

@Thabangse said

“You will never understand, cars and people fly during accidents. I once saw a car on top of a tree. Drive on R21 south, next to Olifantsfontein offramp at the top, you will see the fence is damaged by accidents, how cars fly there remains a mystery.”

@Mphothebrand said:

“This happened in my home town. The guy survived.”

@Nqosh31pk said:

“If he made it alive I'm sure he will never drive again. I trauma engaka.”

@Kidbreeze7 said:

“Sky diving with a car went wrong.”

@AntonyNgele said:

“Maybe it was flying.”

Hebanna: Mzansi unimpressed with drunk guy who crashed Mercedes Benz on a highway

In a related piece, Briefly News published that a local driver who crashed his luxury Merc has left Mzansi disapproving of his clearly intoxicated state.

It seems the young man had been driving on the highway and had a collision with a Toyota Fortuner.

The young lad is seen trying to figure out what had happened and the front part of the vehicle is seriously damaged. The guy later moves from his car to the Fortuner parked in front of his.

An argument ensues between him and the SUV driver, who says he doesn’t want to talk to him. The other driver tries to tell him that he should rather just sit his car because he's drunk. A lady and some other men can be seen trying to intervene and calm the Toyota driver down.

Source: Briefly.co.za