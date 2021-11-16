South Africans are in disbelief over a video of a local man who crashed his luxury Mercedes-Benz on a busy highway

The man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and the video shows him trying to assess the damage while he argues with another driver

Mzansi feels the guy was totally criminally irresponsible, saying that those who drive under the influence of alcohol should be arrested

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local driver who crashed his luxury Merc has left Mzansi disapproving of his clearly intoxicated state. It seems the young man had been driving on the highway and had a collision with a Toyota Fortuner.

The young lad is seen trying to figure out what had happened and the front part of the vehicle is seriously damaged. The guy later moves from his car to the Fortuner parked in front of his.

An argument ensues between him and the SUV driver, who says he doesn’t want to talk to him. The other driver tries to tell him that he should rather just sit his car because he's drunk. A lady and some other men can be seen trying to intervene and calm the Toyota driver down.

The viral clip was posted by Twitter user @KulaniCool, who seems to be disappointed the guy messed up a luxury car. He wrote:

“Yerr ntwana messed up.”

Mzansi is not impressed with a guy who crashed his car. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@JuksAfricka said:

“Cheeseboy lena, I was waiting for 'My mom will take care of it'."

@MissNobuhle_ said:

“Bet! That's a stolen car too... so he wants to 'talk', lol, slide an envelope.”

@Lisanda_Bengane said:

“But people drink, they forget the rules. That's what alcohol does to you.”

@Muzie_Dimmock said:

“That accent is from somewhere in West Africa.”

@DunFloyed said:

“Drunk drivers need to be jailed for attempted manslaughter. This is bull. A unborn child, a father and other passengers could’ve been killed because he disobeyed the law on drunk driving.”

Haibo: Video of reckless driver spinning car into a ditch leaves Mzansi speechless

In another story about drivers, Briefly News posted that a local man's driving skills - or lack thereof - have quickly gotten social media users talking.

It seems the excited VW driver wanted to show off his toy and took to performing a few car tricks. However, things took a hilariously dramatic turn for the worst when the car ended up crashing into a ditch. It remains unclear exactly how the vehicle would be retrieved.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared a clip of the seriously funny incident. "My heart goes out for the car owner," he tearfully captioned the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za