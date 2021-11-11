An unfortunate Dutch tourist met his match when whipping out his slang (penis) in the restroom on safari

A cobra reportedly bit the man in the gentiles leaving him suffering for three hours before getting proper medical attention

The people of Mzansi could not help but have a good laugh at the situation as it is something people only fear but never see actually happening

What a wow! A tourist’s gonads got attacked by a snake while on Safari and the people of Mzansi are in stitches, so is he, just BTW.

A Dutchman was bitten by a cobra snake hidden inside a toilet bowl and forced to undergo reconstructive penis surgery after the venom caused his penis to rot. Image: @journals.worldnomads.com

Reports say that the 47-year-old man went to take a leak when his peepee got zapped by a snake. In the Cobra’s defence, it probably mistook the man’s genitals for another snake and thought it was under attack lol.

But on a more serious note, the poor man was severely injured. According to the medical journal Urology Case Reports, the snake bite caused "scrotal necrosis" which left the man in an almost fatal position. We are sure that even our female readers are cringing in pain after reading this, because, wow!

Business Insider revealed that the poor man had to wait three hours before being helicopter lifted to a hospital. During the wait, his genitals were extremely swollen and the bacteria was sweeping into his bloodstream, causing a great deal of pain.

While the situation was of an extremely serious nature, the people of Mzansi could not help but have a giggle. This is really something people only ever have irrational fears of and never think would actually happen, but hey, watch peeps panic going to the loo now.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Mboswobeni Mboswo was torn:

“Joooo like cobra thought Dutchman has another cobra based on its target the body is big to target small thing like that.”

Denzo Warmbad’s fears have been validated:

“Our biggest fear for those of us who have flushing toilets ”

Leon James Hargreaves felt the pain:

“Hawu shem bho muntu weNkosi! The thought of being bitten by a on the privates sends shivers down my throat. Bush lavatories are scary.”

Rayne Eddie was left shaking his head:

“Very unfortunate incident.”

