Nick Evans Shares How Venomous Snake Tried to Slither Into Man’s Truck

Nick Evans recently headed online to share another exciting story about how a truck driver was stopped in his tracks after spotting a snake on his windscreen

According to Evans, the snake was attempting to get into the truck but was luckily stopped from doing so by the protective invisible glass

Nick also warned his many followers that these snakes are dangerous and highly venomous and should be approached with caution at all times

Nick Evans has once again thrilled many of his snake-loving fans by sharing another amazingly exciting post about how he was able to rescue a truck driver from a vine snake that was trying to get into the vehicle.

"This morning, I received interesting photos of a Vine Snake on a windscreen. Not something you see every day! The caller was reversing down his driveway, in Reservoir Hills when this suddenly appeared on the windscreen and was trying to get in! What a sight! That will give you a kickstart to the day.

Nick Evans managed to successfully capture a vine snake. Images: Nick Evans

"When I arrived, the snake was sitting still on the gate, fairly relaxed. I managed to scoop it off with my hook stick and get it in a bucket with relative ease.

"These snakes are calm if left alone, and fairly calm when captured by a snake handler with a hook. Although should one grab their tail, or grab their body with tongs, they can get pretty grumpy! A beautiful specimen, just a bit shorter than a metre in length," he wrote.

Nick then goes on to warn people that these snakes are very dangerous and highly venomous. He does however mention that they do not generally attack humans unless they are provoked. Meanwhile, his followers had this to say:

Antoinette Thato Makatile Warden said:

"Sounds like they are very chilled. You handled the capture really well even if they are that temperamental. Well done."

Hermi Avenant Wildenboer said:

"Fantastic job as always Nick! As much as I enjoy reading about your adventures I am deeply grateful that my in-laws moved from Natal to Pretoria!"

Carolina Van Heerden said:

"Sneaky little guy, well done Nick for capturing him and keep safe."

Nick Evans catches a really big black mamba who came through the front door

Nick Evans has managed to execute another great snake and family rescue after a big black mamba slithered into the home of a Durban family and scared them nearly half to death with its size.

"This was an 'exciting' day for a family in Reservoir Hills, and an interesting call for me! Back in May, a family were in the kitchen when they heard some commotion by the front door, ahead of them.

"They looked up and saw this large Black Mamba entering their home! I think many peopled would have fainted at this point. It slithered in their direction, probably not realising they were there."

