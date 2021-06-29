Nick Evans Captures Big Mamba, SA Says: “Hope I Never Experience This”

South Africa's popular snake rescuer Nick Evans recently headed online to share another post about saving a family from a scary black mamba

In his latest clip, the large snake found its way into a family's home and spent some time there terrorising the family, who quickly called Nick to come and save the day

Many people love hearing about Nick's great rescuers and soon headed to the comment section to share great comments with the snake lover

Nick Evans has managed to execute another great snake and family rescue after a big black mamba slithered into the home of a Durban family and scared them nearly half to death with its size.

A sssscary snake Facebook post

"This was an 'exciting' day for a family in Reservoir Hills, and an interesting call for me! Back in May, a family were in the kitchen when they heard some commotion by the front door, ahead of them. They looked up and saw this large Black Mamba entering their home! I think many peopled would have fainted at this point. It slithered in their direction, probably not realising they were there.

"When it saw this, the mamba raised its head up slightly, in fright, and swerved left, going down the passageway. The panicked snake dashed into a bedroom, where the homeowner quickly slammed the door shut behind it, trapping it for me.

"As you can see, when I opened the door, I was taken back by the impressive sight in front of me! The family were shaken up, and so was the mamba. He didn't enjoy the experience either!" he captioned the post.

Mzansi snake lovers love to read all about it

Zainab Davids said:

"What a beauty. The mamba was so anxious. Well Done Nick."

June Welch said:

"Well done Nick. He was a big one. Hope I will never experience this"

Wendy Clausen said:

"Absolutely beautiful. I would not be saying that if it was my house of course."

