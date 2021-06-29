A young waitress was recently able to take a photograph of her manager looking all sorts of defeated after hearing president Ramaphosa announce the country's new lockdown level

In the photo, the man clearly looks stressed about the fact that the restaurant and its staff members will undoubtedly be taking another big hit for the next few weeks

Many people sym[athised with the manager while expressing their thoughts about the country's new lockdown regulations

One of the hardest things about the Covid-19 pandemic is that so many businesses, their owners and staff members are suffering. After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced another lockdown, one restaurant manager became visibly saddened and a waitress was able to capture the moment.

A manager worries about the future of his workplace

"This photo broke my heart (Update: the photo was taken by Kaylee Bush, Fat Cactus Restaurant).A waitress took this photo of her manager after hearing the lockdown news last night. (See the time on the clock) Restaurants have fridges full of food with no warning of closing.

This photo has broken many hearts in Mzansi. Image: Kaylee Bush

Source: Facebook

"The heartbreak of them letting their staff go, knowing full well there is no support and they have families to feed, is devastating! Many restaurants won't survive this. Some have closed for the 2 weeks and others trying to make every cent they can."

Mzansi feels his pain and shares their thoughts

Zakia Salod said:

"Devastating! May The Almighty urgently help the World during this really unprecedented time, Ameen. Times infinity."

Tessa Lloyd said:

"People can support, order take away and tip the waiter. I always do ❤️"

Helena Botha said:

"Baie sad"

Angry woman slams government for not planning ahead

Briefly News earlier reported that it seems South Africans are very frustrated with the recent Level 4 lockdown implemented by President Ramaphosa on Sunday evening with one woman heading online to air her grievances on the matter.

Twitter user, @AboshNayo had this stinging message for the South African government:

"I honestly don’t care a damn about not being able to buy alcohol, I’m honestly just tired of these lockdowns that result in nothing but job losses and poverty for our people. The government doesn’t seem to have a plan and nothing will change in this 14-day period. Nothing!!"

