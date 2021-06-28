Lockdown Level 4: Woman Slams Government for Not Having a Plan, SA Agrees

A local woman is causing a frenzy online after sharing her thoughts on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic

She's accused officials of poor planning and the looting of crucial funds, which ultimately resulted in the tightening of lockdown restrictions

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their mixed reactions to the heated post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It seems South Africans are very frustrated with the recent Level 4 lockdown implemented by President Ramaphosa on Sunday evening with one woman heading online to air her grievances on the matter.

A local woman has had enough of Government's restrictions and the implementation of Level 4 lockdown. Images: @AboshNayo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Woman accuses Government of looting funds meant to help people

Twitter user, @AboshNayo had this stinging message for the South African government:

"I honestly don’t care a damn about not being able to buy alcohol, I’m honestly just tired of these lockdowns that result in nothing but job losses and poverty for our people. The government doesn’t seem to have a plan and nothing will change in this 14-day period. Nothing!!"

The angered young woman also went on to add that the looting of Covid-19 funds by government officials definitely contributed to the current desperation SA is faced with. She believes at least 70% of the youth are unemployed as a result of these hefty lockdown restrictions.

"Job losses, no vaccines, no accountability from the government, just looting Covid funds and corruption," she later adds.

Some social media users agreed with the young woman's statement, adding that the prioritised vaccination of old people is not helping Mzansi's economy get back on its feet.

Still others felt that South Africans needed to take responsibility for the part they've played in the spread of the virus and encouraged others to stop blaming the government for everything.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Molwedi_Rams said:

"Sad part people taking those decisions are living softly, stress-free."

@nelsonkatleho said:

"Lockdown restrictions flattens the curve. So it does something."

@SMorudu said:

"This country is finished! Vaccinating old people who are not contributing much into the economy while young people are told to sit down! Shut up! And put on a mask. We are doomed."

@lite_ferrari said:

"It’s the behaviour of the people that amount to this, if people were complying we wouldn’t be in this mess, yes Government has failed us but people should take responsibility and stop blaming it all on government, until we change this behaviour we still going to suffer."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

South Africa moves to Alert Level 4 with new restrictions

In more on this story, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country that we face another grave challenge with hospital admissions were rising and Covid-19 infections were getting worse with the peak of this wave being higher than the previous two.

As a result, new restrictions will be put into place as South Africa moves to Alert Level 4.

A massive resurgence of infections is being experienced in South Africa as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country with more than 11 400 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 with private and government facilities buckling under the pressure with ICU beds in short supply.

The only way to combat the virus is to reduce the person to person contact which was the best way to flatten the rate of infection during the first and second waves.

The Cabinet has decided that the country is to move to Alert Level 4 with additional restrictions coming into place those evening for the next 14 days, after which the restrictions will be reviewed. After this period, the restrictions will be adjusted or removed.

New restrictions to come into force

All gatherings, indoors and outdoors, are prohibited, including political, cultural and religious events

Funerals and cremations may not have more than 50 individuals present

Night vigils and post-funeral gatherings will not be allowed

No gatherings will be prohibited at parks and beaches, these will remain open

The curfew will be adjusted to 9pm to 4am

No alcohol will be allowed on sale in order to reduce the pressure on the healthcare service of alcohol-related injuries

Restaurants will only be able to provide food for delivery or take-away

Schools will be close from Wednesday as the winter holidays are brought forward

Contact classes at tertiary institutions will end on Wednesday but residences will remain open

The wearing of face masks is mandatory and it will be a criminal act not to wear one

People should work from home where possible

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za