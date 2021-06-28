Mzansi Definitely Gatvol of Lockdowns, #RamaphosaMustFall Trends Online

#RamaphosaMustFall is trending on Twitter with hundreds of people sharing their thoughts on his poor handling of the pandemic

The hostile Twitter hashtag follows the President's announcement Sunday night, re-instating a Level 4 lockdown for the next 14 days

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section, airing their frustrations and making clear their disappointment in local government

Mzansi social media users have definitely had it up to here with local government, taking to the Twitter streets under the hashtag, #RamaphosaMustFall.

President Ramaphosa has come under fire after Sunday's announcements.

SA moves to lockdown Level 4, 14-day ban on alcohol sales

South Africa's recent move to a Level 4 lockdown has meant the disruption of many livelihoods,with the 14-day alcohol ban hitting employees and business-owners in the alcohol industry the hardest.

South Africans are frustrated with the ruling government and aren't being shy to show it

It's clear South Africans do not feel seen or heard by their chosen government as many lamented what they feel is fault on Government's part. Many users had major concerns about where funds meant to deal with the coronavirus had gone missing to.

Still others have simply had enough of the ANC and want the entire party kicked out.

Check out some of the comments below:

@KETSO_4LIFE said:

"We will never accept any more illegal Cyril Ramaphosa lockdown until Ramaphosa tells South Africans what happened to R500 billion from IMF and how many people have been arrested for stealing that money."

@King78190744 said:

"Can we be the first generation to vote ANC out?"

@Wandzz_ said:

"Normally I would have workers on the floor of my warehouse picking and sending out orders for delivery. Today is a different story, with plenty of alcohol and no staff because of the #AlcoholBan. South Africans are being bullied by Cyril Ramaphosa."

@TshepoDanielKe1 said:

"I lost a job, my mother lost a job and also my brother lost a job due to these lockdowns. We are dying with hunger, the way I am so angry with this government I am waiting for ANC members to come to my house to campaign, I promise I am going to jail."

@Diegochuene said:

"Hit like if you agree ANC is cruel. #RamaphosaMustFall"

@Ocean59837458 said:

"#RamaphosaMustFall Puppet of white people, useless president."

Lockdown Level 4: Woman slams government for not having a plan, SA agrees

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are very frustrated with the recent Level 4 lockdown implemented by President Ramaphosa on Sunday evening with one woman heading online to air her grievances on the matter.

Woman accuses Government of looting funds meant to help people

Twitter user, @AboshNayo had this stinging message for the South African government:

"I honestly don’t care a damn about not being able to buy alcohol, I’m honestly just tired of these lockdowns that result in nothing but job losses and poverty for our people. The government doesn’t seem to have a plan and nothing will change in this 14-day period. Nothing!!"

The angered young woman also went on to add that the looting of Covid-19 funds by government officials definitely contributed to the current desperation SA is faced with. She believes at least 70% of the youth are unemployed as a result of these hefty lockdown restrictions.

"Job losses, no vaccines, no accountability from the government, just looting Covid funds and corruption," she later adds.

Some social media users agreed with the young woman's statement, adding that the prioritised vaccination of old people is not helping Mzansi's economy get back on its feet.

Still, others felt that South Africans needed to take responsibility for the part they've played in the spread of the virus and encouraged others to stop blaming the government for everything.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Molwedi_Rams said:

"Sad part people taking those decisions are living softly, stress-free."

@nelsonkatleho said:

"Lockdown restrictions flattens the curve. So it does something."

@SMorudu said:

"This country is finished! Vaccinating old people who are not contributing much into the economy while young people are told to sit down! Shut up! And put on a mask. We are doomed."

@lite_ferrari said:

"It’s the behaviour of the people that amount to this, if people were complying we wouldn’t be in this mess, yes Government has failed us but people should take responsibility and stop blaming it all on government, until we change this behaviour we still going to suffer."

