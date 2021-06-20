Durban Jewelry Shop Gets Robbed, SA Finds Shopping “Nerve Wracking”

A Durban mall jewelry shop recently got robbed and a clip of the robbery in action has been shared online by @YusufAbramjee

In the clip, smoke appears to be coming from the jewelry shop while a shopper takes a video of the drama unfolding from a safe distance

The video has received various reactions from South Africans who have expressed their concerns about the safety of citizens who visit shopping malls

An alarmingly high crime rate

Crime is definitely on the rise here in Mzansi and citizens are becoming increasingly worried about their safety. @YusufAbramjee recently headed online to share a clip of another jewelry store robbery that recently took place.

Durban robbery

"Robbery at a jewellery store: Gateway Durban," he captioned a clip of the robbery in action.

This jewelry store was robbed. Image: @YusufAbramjee

Source: Twitter

Rightfully concerned locals

Many South Africans have taken to the comment section of the post to share their concerns about the alarmingly high rate of crime in the country. Many of them have expressed fears of going shopping in local malls:

@Zamazam08096771 said:

"Time to close jewelry stores and start selling jewelry online only. Those who really need bling bling can surely Google search for it."

@CWSAStell said:

"It seems to be blatant incompetence or do I miss something. Really, everyone becomes mos a suspect. Joh. I always wonder about the person taking the video."

@SwaziK_za said:

"It's become so nerve-wracking going to shopping malls lately. Such unfortunate incidents are fast becoming the norm. Feel bad for the people & business operating phaya."

Other scary incidents

Briefly News also reported that a band of thieves has been caught live in the act, robbing a helpless Johannesburg man in broad daylight. The traumatic clip was first shared by Twitter user, @MrHandsome_ZA who said that the incident took place in Johannesburg's central business district.

The video begins and it's evident a scuffle has broken out between a group of at least 6 men, with the one wearing a white shirt being targetted by the thieves. Loud protests from taxi passengers follow, before the mugged man is finally let go.

The guilty men then walk off as if nothing has happened, ironically leaving the victims wallet right on the sidewalk.

Source: Briefly.co.za