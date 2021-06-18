Haibo: Aeroplane Crashes on Main Road, Mzansi Can’t Deal

A clip of one very dramatic aeroplane landing is making the rounds on social media, as a pilot attempts a landing on a local freeway

Unfortunately, the plane crashed into a stationary vehicle nearby and it remains unclear whether or not anyone was harmed in the horrible accident

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section, with many South Africans making light of the very serious incident

A plane crash on an unidentified highway has caused a stir on social media, with many users wondering how the horrific incident could have taken place.

Twitter user, @danielmarven headed online to share a short snippet of the incident.

The unfortunate aeroplane accident

In the video, many cars appear to stop in their tracks on the freeway, while others simply pull over. It doesn't take long to realise what has caused the disruption as soon a plane appears on the road.

The planes makes a desperate attempt at a clean landing before unfortunately crashing into a stationary vehicle. It definitely looks like an emergency landing gone wrong.

Social media reactions

Many social media users made light of the very serious accident. Check out some of their comments below:

@Tlou_regi said:

"Imagine explaining to your insurance that you got hit by an airplane"

@SidwellNjabulo said:

"Father God, please let it not be leshole from #SkeemSaam"

@Sibuzakes said:

"He was taking flying lessons or what ?"

@djdeepdan said:

"What the f***"

@CASHINVESTOR777 said:

"Who's paying. ROAD ACCIDENT FUND OR AVIATION WHAT WHAT"

